A new picture of Alia Bhatt from her recent Maldives vacation has landed on the internet. The picture was shared by Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's sister Anushka Ranjan.

Sharing it, she wrote: "So many smiles.. so much love! #TravelDiaries #Maldives." This is clearly from the early days of their holiday as Alia has since returned to Mumbai after the sudden death of her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday.

The picture showed the four girls - Alia, Shaheen Bhatt, Akansha and Anushka - in the shallow blue waters of the Arabian sea. They all smile as Alia flashes a peace sign. While Alia is in a pink bikini, Shaheen sports a pair of shiny blue sunglasses. Actor Aditya Seal, who starred in 2019's Student of the Year 2, reacted to the picture and wrote "stunning" in the comments section.

Prior to Tuesday's development, Alia too had shared beautiful pictures from their beach vacation. Sharing one, she had written: "Blue seas and a pisces." Sharing another one with her BFFs, Akansha and Anushka, she had written: "Heal, learn, grow, love." Along with Akansha and Anushka, Shaheen too had shared pictures from the tropical paradise.

On the work front, Alia had been working hard on her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As per a report in Mid Day, the shoot of the film had been resumed from October 1, after a gap of seven months.

The film is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, about Gangubai Kothewali. She was the madam of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura.