Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt's new pic with sister Shaheen, BFF Akansha, Anushka lands on internet
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's new pic with sister Shaheen, BFF Akansha, Anushka lands on internet

A new picture of Alia Bhatt, her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt from their Maldives vacation has landed on the internet. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Anushka Ranjan, sister of Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, shared a new picture with Alia Bhatt from their Maldives holiday.

A new picture of Alia Bhatt from her recent Maldives vacation has landed on the internet. The picture was shared by Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's sister Anushka Ranjan.

Sharing it, she wrote: "So many smiles.. so much love! #TravelDiaries #Maldives." This is clearly from the early days of their holiday as Alia has since returned to Mumbai after the sudden death of her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday.

The picture showed the four girls - Alia, Shaheen Bhatt, Akansha and Anushka - in the shallow blue waters of the Arabian sea. They all smile as Alia flashes a peace sign. While Alia is in a pink bikini, Shaheen sports a pair of shiny blue sunglasses. Actor Aditya Seal, who starred in 2019's Student of the Year 2, reacted to the picture and wrote "stunning" in the comments section.

Prior to Tuesday's development, Alia too had shared beautiful pictures from their beach vacation. Sharing one, she had written: "Blue seas and a pisces." Sharing another one with her BFFs, Akansha and Anushka, she had written: "Heal, learn, grow, love." Along with Akansha and Anushka, Shaheen too had shared pictures from the tropical paradise.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra recalls how director told her 'panties should be seen' in seductive song, Salman Khan had to intervene

On the work front, Alia had been working hard on her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As per a report in Mid Day, the shoot of the film had been resumed from October 1, after a gap of seven months.

The film is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, about Gangubai Kothewali. She was the madam of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt shaheen bhatt akansha ranjan maldives

Related Stories

bollywood

Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai after death of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor

PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:54 PM IST
bollywood

Alia Bhatt stuns in hot pink, shares new pics from Maldives holiday with BFFs. See here

UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:07 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP