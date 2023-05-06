Alia Bhatt says she's been away from Raha for the longest time for Met Gala: 'I get a couple of seconds to video call'

Alia Bhat made her debut at the Met Gala 2023 in a beautiful white Prabal Gurung dress featuring a dramatic train and hundreds of pearl beads. In a behind-the-scenes video from the big day, Alia also briefly opened up about how she was away from her daughter Raha Kapoor for the longest time since she came to New York for the event. Also read: Alia Bhatt shows how she got ready for Met Gala

In the video, Alia was seated for her hair and makeup where she opened up about being away from her daughter and said, “So this is the longest I've been away from my daughter, Raha. And, she's almost six months now and I've only been away from her for like 24 hours before this, like for one day. And now it's almost going to be like, four days." The actor then shared how she makes sure to stay in touch with her. "And, I get a couple of seconds to video call her as soon as I wake up," she said in the Vogue behind the scenes video.

Recently, the actor opened up about having mom guilt because of juggling work along with her baby. In an interview with Vogue India, she had said, “But there is still a healthy amount of mom guilt. It does make me anxious to think whether I am doing right by my baby and work. There’s so much pressure on women to ace both...almost like this old-school dogma that once you have a baby, you have to martyr your career or you’re not a model mum. It’s very important for new mothers to get that time off work to gather their bearings, and it’s equally crucial for corporations and industries to grant them that time instead of writing them off.”

Alia Bhatt married actor Ranbir Kapoor in April last year after dating for years. The couple welcomed a daughter, named Raha, in November. Not only has Alia worked actively throughout her pregnancy but also resumed work soon after Raha's arrival.

Alia recently won the Filmfare award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva with Ranbir Kapoor. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh which will release in July. She is currently gearing up for her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopr and Katrina Kaif, and is likely to start filming this year.

