Alia Bhatt says ‘Uffff what a beautiful morning’ as James Cameron praises RRR, film wins 2 Critics Choice Awards

Alia Bhatt has reacted to James Cameron admiring her film RRR. She took to Instagram to respond to a tweet by the film's official Twitter handle, informing about how an American journalist has said that the Avatar director “admires” the movie. RRR has just won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu. Also read: SS Rajamouli calls RRR Telugu film from south India, not Bollywood at US screening; divides Twitter: 'This insult...'

Sharing the tweet on her Instagram Stories, Alia wrote Monday morning, “Uffff what a beautiful morning.” RRR's Twitter handle had responded to a tweet by an American journalist Anne Thompson, “James Cameron admires RRR… LOVE YOUU SIRRR @JimCameron… #RRRMovie.” Anne's tweet read: “RRR wins best foreign film at CCA — every bit of awareness helps get more folks to watch it! I introed myself to S.S. Rajamouli and my tablemate Jim Cameron admires the movie too.”

Alia Bhatt reacted to a tweet on RRR.

The Twitter handle of Critics Choice Award shared a post, "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie- winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards."

SS Rajamouli's RRR won two Critics' Choice Awards. This is the second big win after the film bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu last week. The film had received five nominations for Critics Choice Awards including best picture, best director, best foreign language film, best song for Naatu Naatu and best visual effects.

The film has already made it to the BAFTA Film Awards longlist for 'film not in English language' category and to the best music (original song) Oscars shortlist. The film is the highest grossing Indian film of year 2022.

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead and Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. Alia was in the role of Ram Charan's childhood friend and lover and played a pivotal role in the story. RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

