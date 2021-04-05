Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt shares cute photo as she recovers from Covid-19 ‘one day at a time’, Ranbir Kapoor’s family showers love
Alia Bhatt shares cute photo as she recovers from Covid-19 ‘one day at a time’, Ranbir Kapoor’s family showers love

Alia Bhatt, who is currently recovering from Covid-19, posted a cute new photo on Instagram. She got a lot of love from her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Alia Bhatt tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Alia Bhatt, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, is recovering ‘one day at a time’. She took to Instagram to share a cute picture, in which she was seen posing with a stuffed toy in bed.

The picture got a lot of love from Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s family. His sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, “cuteness,” along with a heart emoji. His mother Neetu Kapoor dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, Alia’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “One call at a time.” Neha Dhupia and Athiya Shetty dropped heart emojis, while Dia Mirza and Vijay Varma sent get-well-soon wishes.

On Friday, Alia took to Instagram stories to inform everyone that she has contracted the coronavirus. “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” she wrote. Last month, Ranbir tested positive for Covid-19. However, he has now recovered.

Alia has a number of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she plays the titular role of a brothel owner. The film, which also features Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role, is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 30.

Other than this, Alia will be seen in a supporting role in SS Rajamouli’s multilingual period epic, RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. She also has Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama, Brahmastra, which marks her maiden collaboration with Ranbir. The film, which has been delayed several times due to its heavy VFX work and the Covid-19 pandemic, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia.

