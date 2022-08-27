Alia Bhatt sings Kesariya while promoting Brahmastra at Bombay IIT, Ranbir Kapoor cheers for her. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt took the centre stage at Bombay IIT while promoting her upcoming film Brahmastra. She sang the romantic anthem of the movie Kesariya while sitting next to Ranbir Kapoor. (Also read: Alia Bhatt shows baby bump in sheer top as she poses with Ranbir Kapoor)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Alia appeared in flared denim pants with a beige shirt. She sat next to Ranbir and sang two lines from the chorus of Kesariya. To this, the crowd responded with massive cheers while Ranbir clapped for her. Earlier, Alia made her singing debut with her film Highway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia and Ranbir are now less than two weeks away from the release of their movie, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film marks the first collaboration between the couple who met and fell in love while working on the film. After dating for years, they tied the knot in April 2022.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir are expecting their first child. Alia announced the news of her pregnancy in late June with a picture from her ultrasound session. She wrote on Instagram, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” Amid pregnancy, Alia is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film alongside Ranbir.

Talking about working during pregnancy, she said at an event earlier that she needs no rest as she is healthy. “Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai hi nahi. Kaam karna mujhe sukoon deta hai, meri passion hai (If you’re fit and healthy, you don’t need to rest during pregnancy. Work gives me peace, acting is my passion) It keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. Toh main toh matlab 100 saal ki umar tak kaam karungi (I will work till I am 100 years old),” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from promoting Brahmastra, Alia also shot for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone after announcing her pregnancy. She also went all out to promote her last release, Darlings, with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. Besides Brahmastra, she will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.