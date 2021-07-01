Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt strikes a stunning pose as she returns to work 'in full swing', fans say 'take care aloo'
bollywood

Alia Bhatt strikes a stunning pose as she returns to work 'in full swing', fans say 'take care aloo'

Alia Bhatt has shared two new pictures on Instagram after she returned to work. The actor is working on her film Darlings.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Alia Bhatt shared black and white pictures of herself on Instagram.

Actor Alia Bhatt is happy to be back on film sets. On Thursday, she shared pictures of herself as she wrapped up her day.

Alia is seen in a white top with her hair kept loose. She is also wearing thick hoop earrings. "Dear #postpackupshot, you were deeply missed… so blessed & grateful to be back to work in full swing @avigowariker," she wrote in the caption.

Alia's fans were in love with the pictures. "Take care aloo and be safe too," wrote a fan. "Looking so beautiful and healthy," wrote another. "Your beauty has no limits," commented another.

The actor recently wrapped up work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sharing pictures with him and her team from the last day, she wrote, "We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together!

Also read: The Family Man, Scam 1992 star Shreya Dhanwanthary to be part of Taapsee Pannu's Looop Lapeta

"But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed P.S - special mention to my crew - my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys," she added.

Immediately afterwards, Alia began work on Darlings with Shefali Shah. She also shared a picture of the script on her Instagram Stories.

alia bhatt gangubai kathiawadi

