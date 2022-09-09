Alia Bhatt paints the town red as she walks hand in hand with Ranbir Kapoor at Brahmastra screening, watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra released in theatres on Friday. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai on Thursday where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were joined by family members, their industry friends and fans. Neetu Kapoor too watched the film with the couple on Thursday. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says he doesn't take Brahmastra advance booking figures seriously

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia and Ranbir walked hand in hand at the screening. While Ranbir was in a black T-shirt and black trousers paired with a matching blazer and his hair combed back with the help of a hairband, Alia was in a simple red dress and matching flats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neetu Kapoor was spotted chatting with the guests at the screening venue. Karan Johar and Shanaya Kapoor were also in attendance at the event. Producer Apoorva Mehta was also spotted with his wife and daughter.

Alia also took to Instagram to give a better look at her dress. Sharing a few pictures of herself in the dress, Alia wrote, “Ready .. set … Brahmastra - In cinemas tomorrow.” Many celebrities from Neha Dhupia to Neena Gupta wished her luck in the comments section.

Shanaya Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji at Brahmastra screening. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia had earlier announced that it will be a fan screening where they would watch the film with their fans. Several fans were spotted chatting with director Ayan Mukerji and clicking pictures at the venue.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The film released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada across the globe.

Few days ago, Ayan Mukerji shared a video of the making of the film and expressed his happiness on finally getting to witness its release. He said in the video, "Where Spirituality meets technology. Yesterday was the first time, I saw every shot in Brahmastra - finally finished, polished, and ready for its audience. Very emotional moment for me, because of how long and challenging that journey has been, on every single shot, from the drawing board to the big screen! Felt right to share some Behind-the-Scenes today, to celebrate so many years of growing through technology! (and hanging out with blue screens)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON