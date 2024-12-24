Allu Arjun is touched by Yash Raj Films' gesture after Pushpa 2 beats Pathaan box office collection: ‘So graceful’

Allu Arjun is touched by Yash Raj Films' kind gesture of acknowleding that his Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule has beaten the box office record of its previous hit, Siddharth Anand's spy thriller Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Arjun returned the favour after YRF gave him and Pushpa a shoutout on social media. (Also Read: Security at Allu Arjun's house beefed up after all 6 attackers get bail, political slugfest escalates) Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan at the box office.

YRF, Allu Arjun's X exchange

The official X handle of Yash Raj Films posted a message on Monday evening, which read, “Records are meant to be broken and new ones push everyone towards excellence. Congratulations to the entire #Pushpa2TheRule team for rewriting history books. Fire nahi, Wildfire (not a fire, but a wildfire)!!!!” The handle also tagged lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, director Sukumar, and production house Mythri Movie Makers in its tweet.

Arjun responded by writing on X, “Thank you … so graceful . Humbled by your wishes. Thank you , I am touched . May this record soon be broken by a heart-melting #YRF film , and may we all collectively move towards excellence.” Several X users took to the comment section and speculated whether YRF is eyeing Allu Arjun for a tentpole Bollywood film.

Pushpa 2 beats Pathaan

Out of the ₹543.09 crore Pathaan earned at the Indian box office, the majority – ₹524.53 crore – belonged to the Hindi market. On its 19th day since release, Pushpa 2 now stands at ₹1074.85 crore, of which ₹689.4 crore is from the Hindi dubbed version. Even on its opening day earlier this month, Pushpa 2 beat Pathaan by earning ₹70.3 crore in the Hindi market, over ₹15 crore more than Pathaan's ₹55 crore.

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, which also consists of the War and Tiger franchises, along with Shiv Rawail's upcoming Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Pathaan allowed Shah Rukh to make a roaring comeback at the box office after an absence of over 4 years and the debacle of Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero.