Ameesha Patel reveals many doubted how she would play a mother in Gadar 2: ‘Lazy Lamhe ki ladki ab kaise Gadar karegi’

Ameesha Patel will be reprising her role as Sakeena in Gadar 2. At the trailer launch event, the actor opened up about how there were many who had doubts when she was offered the first installment of the film. Ameesha also added that even after two decades, there were many people who had their doubts whether she could pull of the role off a mother in the sequel. (Also read: Gadar 2 trailer: Sunny Deol smashes Pakistanis with a sledgehammer, stares at a handpump. Watch)

Gadar 2 trailer launch

Ameesha Patel poses for photos during the launch of the trailer of her film 'Gadar 2', in Mumbai, (PTI Photo)(PTI07_27_2023_000025A)(PTI)

The Gadar 2 trailer was released on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas. Sunny Deol and Ameesha were present at the trailer launch event. The trailer sees Tara (Sunny) and Sakina's son Jeete (Utkarsh) get tortured by a Pakistani army general. Tara promises an anguished Sakina that he'll get Jeete back. He visits Lahore and beats up Pakistani army soldiers with a sledgehammer.

Ameesha on people doubting her

At the trailer launch, Ameesha talked about how there were many insiders who did not trust her to pull off the role of a mother in Gadar. Recounting those comments without taking any names, she said, "Anil Ji ne jab mujhe pehli Gadar ki kahani sunayi thi tab bahut se logo ne, bahut jaani maani hastiyon ne, bade logo ne kaha ki mai ye film kaise karungi... ab sabne kaha ki aap toh Maa ka role kar hi nahi paoge. Mujhe challenges bahut acche lagte hain. So, instead of getting dejected, I took it as a challenge. Logo ne Gadar ke ane ke pehle, Gadar ko gutter kaha tha.(When I was initially offered Gadar, a lot of people from the film industry, big names, had asked how will I be able to pull off the role. People also called Gadar gutter before its release.)

Ameesha then added that the same doubts have persisted since she took on the sequel of the film as well. She said, "Aur ab Gadar 2 ki baat ayi tab bhi wahi sawaal uthe ki ‘Dude have you seen yourself on Instagram?’ Lazy Lamhe ki ladki ab kaise Gadar karegi? (Now ahead of Gadar 2, people are still asking how can I pull off a mother's role after doing a song like Lazy Lamhe)"

Gadar 2 is co-produced by Anil Sharma and Zee Studios. The film will release in cinemas on August 11.

