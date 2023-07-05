Ameesha Patel still stands by what she said about Bipasha Basu's Jism: 'I'm not that comfortable with skin show'

Ameesha Patel finally put to rest the controversy surrounding her comment that why she would have never done a film like Jism, which had Bipasha Basu in the lead role. She said she couldn't be that bold. She has also said that her comment was "not in a bad taste against anyone" after which Bipasha had said that Ameesha could have anyway not done Jism because she didn't have the right body. Also read: Rani Mukerji was not the heroine of Mangal Pandey, only had a cameo when Aamir Khan narrated it to me: Ameesha Patel

It was in 2005 when Bipasha Basu gave her response to Ameesha's statement about Jism during her appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2005. She said Ameesha was "too petite, too small to carry, her whole frame is wrong". Bipasha was seen in a bold avatar in the film which boasted of multiple steamy scenes and had John Abraham as the male lead.

Ameesha on Bipasha featuring in Jism

Opening up on the controversy, Bipasha said in an interview to Bollywood Hungama, "I still stand by what I say. I don't think Basic Instinct is a bad film. Sharon Stone is a goddess. Jism was a fantastic film with great music, great performances. All I am saying is why Bipasha. I am not comfortable being a Sharon Stone. I think it takes guts to be there, be bold physically. I can be called sexy and hot. Am I that comfortable with that amount of boldness and skin show on screen, I am not."

Ameesha on saying no to wearing a bikini

Giving an example of how she said no to wearing a bikini in the Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic song Lazy Lamhe, Ameesha said, “In fact for Lazy Lamhe, I was I think the first Yash Raj heroine who actually had the guts to tell Adi, ‘Adi, I will not be in a bikini for Lazy Lamhe.' So therefore the hot pants and the bikini top because I was just not comfortable. So it doesn't matter who the person, I told the top producer of our country that I am not comfortable, I am willing to walk out of the film. It was not said in any bad taste towards anyone.”

Ameesha will now be seen in Gadar 2, opposite Sunny Deol. She will return in the role of Sakina while Sunny will once again be seen as Tara Singh. The film will release in theatres on August 11.

