Amid calls for boycott, Aamir Khan Productions changes display pic to Indian flag. Internet calls it ‘damage control’

Actor Aamir Khan’s production house, Aamir Khan Productions, drew attention by changing its display picture on social media. The production house’s social media DPs were once the official logo. However, amid calls for a boycott after the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par was recently released, the production house seems to have made its stance clear. (Also Read: Aamir Khan faces boycott calls again ahead of Sitaare Zameen Par: Broke maun vrat on Operation Sindoor to promote movie) Aamir Khan's production house, Aamir Khan Productions, changed their display picture to the Indian flag.(PTI/Shashank Parade)

Aamir Khan Productions changes display picture

On Friday, numerous fans noticed that Aamir’s production house no longer sported its logo in the display picture on social media, but a picture of the tiranga. The change was made on all its social media platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. The bio reads, “yahaan alag andaaz hai (The style’s different here),” as promotion for their upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, and nothing else seems to have been changed.

Internet calls it ‘damage control’

Fans speculated why the production house changed their display picture, with many calling it ‘damage control’ amid calls for boycott. Numerous comments on the production house’s social media call for boycott under the assumption that Aamir hasn’t spoken on the Pahalgam attack or Operation Sindoor.

One Redditor mused, “Lol he’s being boycotted online so clearly did it as damage control.” Another wrote, “Bekar me damage control kar rahe hai, aisa karne se thore naa boycott karne waale inko chor denge. (It’s not like people wanting to boycott will change their minds, why’re they trying to damage control.)” Some even doubled down that they will ‘boycott’ films by the production house.

Others, however, reminded people that Aamir Khan and Aamir Khan Productions did speak up about the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. One fan wrote, “Why are people conveniently ignoring that this same account had posted in support of India and the armed forces’ mission? And as soon as it was made public, didn’t wait a day or two.” Another reminded, “Having said that, Aamir’s PH account posted stories in support of the army the same day when operation was conducted. So idk why people are targeting him so much, he hasn’t been silent.”

Aamir also spoke up at an event organised by ABP earlier this month and said, “Leave it to PM Narendra Modi to decide the course of action after the Pahalgam attack. India wants to avenge the Pahalgam deaths. I trust PM Modi will make a decision that is in the nation’s best interest.”