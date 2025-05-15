Arjit Taneja defends Aamir Khan after he receives online hate ahead of Sitaare Zameen Par: 'This is not nationalism'

Actor Aamir Khan has been receiving hate online since the trailer for his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, was released two days ago. A section of social media has been trending #BoycottAamirKhan over the actor's apparent silence on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. TV actor Arjit Taneja responded to one such account on Twitter (now X), urging them to 'stop spreading hate'. (Also read: Aamir Khan faces boycott calls again ahead of Sitaare Zameen Par: Broke maun vrat on Operation Sindoor to promote movie) Arjit Taneja defended Aamir Khan online.

Arjit Taneja defends Aamir Khan

On Tueday, the day of Sitaare Zameen Par trailer launch, a Twitter account called @ladynationalist tweeted a poster of the film and wrote, "No post for Pahalgam, No post for OperationSindoor & now his movie is about to release. you know what to do, right?" Arjit, a popular TV actor known for shows like Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye and Kumkum Bhagya, jumped to Aamir's defence. "Stop f**ing spreading hate. This isn’t nationalism. You don’t know how n what one is doing to cope with what is happening in the country. Does a social media post validate everything for you? Just because someone did not “post” does not make them antinational. Dumb people dumb logics," he wrote in response to the post.

Arjit Taneja's tweet defending Aamir Khan.

After the original poster shared an old video of Aamir from 2015 when he had talked about intolerance in India, Arjit again responded, “Keep your dumb commentary to yourself. Aur kuch karna hai toh desh ke liye kar. Ghar pe baith ke phone ke peeche bakwas karne se aur views milne se khush mat ho (If you want to do something, do it for your country. Talking on the phone while sitting at home won't help). Ps - I love my country. But won’t be spreading unnecessary hate instead will do what I can and in my hands.”

Arjit took on a Twitter account targetting Sitaare Zameen Par.

Boycott Aamir Khan trends on Twitter

Aamir Khan Productions shared a post on Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory attack against terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack, on Monday. Many online felt it was too late as the operation began over a week before that. #BoycottAamirKhan began trending on Twitter (now X) by Thursday morning. One tweet read, "This (snake emoji) broke his 'maun vrat' to promote his move #SitareZameenPar." Another added a screengrab of AKP's note and wrote, “Because his movie’s trailer was going to release today, this is what the b**** did yesterday. Until then he was quiet!” Aamir has, so far, maintained silence on the development.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film introduces 10 debut actors. The screenplay for the film is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film also stars Genelia D'Souza. It is slated to be released on 20 June.