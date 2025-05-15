Aamir Khan faces boycott calls again ahead of Sitaare Zameen Par: ‘Broke maun vrat on Operatio Sindoor to promote movie’

The trailer of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par was launched on Tuesday evening. The film marks Aamir's return to the big screen after three years and was meant to be a celebration of his unique style of filmmaking. However, the actor was embroiled in a controversy soon after his production house shared a belated message congratulating the 'heroes of Operation Sindoor' on the day of the trailer launch. Many on the internet found the timing of the message suspect, particularly since the actor had stayed mum on the incident all this time. (Also read: Sitaare Zameen Par trailer: Aamir Khan plays a frustrated basketball coach forced to mentor people on spectrum. Watch) Aamir Khan is facing boycott calls again ahead of the release of his film, Sitaare Zameen Par. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Aamir Khan Productions' message on Operation Sindoor

Aamir Khan Productions took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a note congratulating the nation and the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory attack against terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack. "Saluting the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces for their courage, bravery and unwavering commitment to the security of our nation. Thank you to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for his leadership and resolve," read the note, concluding with 'Jai Hind'.

Aamir himself is no longer on social media, so his production house often posts messages and notes on his behalf. While many fans appreciated the note, others said it was 'too little too late', particularly since Operation Sindoor was executed over a week ago.

#BoycottAamirKhan trends on Twitter

#BoycottAamirKhan began trending on Twitter (now X) by Thursday morning. One tweet read, "This (snake emoji) broke his 'maun vrat' to promote his move #SitareZameenPar." Another added a screengrab of AKP's note and wrote, “Because his movie’s trailer was going to release today, this is what the b**** did yesterday. Until then he was quiet!”

A few were even more acidic in their criticism, urging audiences to 'teach him a lesson'. One tweet read, "He hates India . He felt unsafe in India. No one post after 26 Hindus massacred. Not one post Supporting Indian Army in War. #BoycottAamirKhan." Another shared a poster of Sitaare Zameen Par and added, “#NeverForget Time has come to teach some a lesson! #BoycottTurkey #BoycottAamirKhan.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film introduces 10 debut actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The screenplay for the film is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film stars Aamir as a basketball coach training a team of 'intellectually disabled' people. The film also stars Genelia D'Souza. It is slated to be released on 20 June.