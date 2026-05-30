Amid US-Iran war, Mandana Karimi says she is learning to live again after relocating to Dubai: ‘Nothing is normal’

Actor Mandana Karimi has been open about her concern with the current situation in India amid the US-Iran conflict. It all started after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint strike by the United States and Israel in March. The assassination of Ali Khamenei in missile strikes from the US and Israel plunged the Middle East into a full-blown conflict. Born in Iran, Mandana has now taken to her Instagram account to share moments from her life after relocating to Dubai, adding that she is learning to live again while continuing to carry Iran in her heart.

What Mandana shared

Mandana Karimi opened up about rebuilding her life.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a series of snaps from her daily life, with pictures taken inside the elevator, along with a note to each one of them. “Between grief and gratitide, I found my reflection again. The world changed overnight. Learning to live in it takes time," she began. The note read, “Some days we protest. Some days we rebuild. Both matter. Finding joy again doesn't make the struggle less real. Behind the smile is a story of loss, resilience, and starting over.”

‘We can move forward without leaving anyone behind’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the caption, Mandana penned an emotional note to share her thoughts. It read, “Lately, you’ve seen more of my life and less of my grief. But please don’t confuse healing with forgetting. The strongest lesson I’ve learned from being Iranian is that we can carry heartbreak and hope at the same time. We can fight for our people while rebuilding our own lives. We can laugh and still mourn. We can move forward without leaving anyone behind.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the caption, Mandana penned an emotional note to share her thoughts. It read, “Lately, you’ve seen more of my life and less of my grief. But please don’t confuse healing with forgetting. The strongest lesson I’ve learned from being Iranian is that we can carry heartbreak and hope at the same time. We can fight for our people while rebuilding our own lives. We can laugh and still mourn. We can move forward without leaving anyone behind.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She added, 'Nothing is normal. Nothing is forgotten. I’m simply learning to live again while continuing to carry Iran in my heart, every single day. We remember. We resist. We rebuild. Payandeh Iran." The post was geotagged in Dubai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, 'Nothing is normal. Nothing is forgotten. I’m simply learning to live again while continuing to carry Iran in my heart, every single day. We remember. We resist. We rebuild. Payandeh Iran." The post was geotagged in Dubai. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this month, Mandana did an AMA session where she replied to fan questions. One fan asked, ‘Have you left Mumbai for good? Do you miss the city?’ In response, Mandana shared a video of herself recording a statement from the airport, in which she said, “I never could imagine or believe that I could say, but Goodbye India. This is going to be hard. But after almost 16 years in India, its finally… leaving behind my second home… and here it is to new beginnings. New country, new home, new everything.” Mandana had shared that she will not move to Iran because she was banned there a decade ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this month, Mandana did an AMA session where she replied to fan questions. One fan asked, ‘Have you left Mumbai for good? Do you miss the city?’ In response, Mandana shared a video of herself recording a statement from the airport, in which she said, “I never could imagine or believe that I could say, but Goodbye India. This is going to be hard. But after almost 16 years in India, its finally… leaving behind my second home… and here it is to new beginnings. New country, new home, new everything.” Mandana had shared that she will not move to Iran because she was banned there a decade ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2022 Netflix film Thar. She has taken a break from acting in recent years. She was also part of the reality show Lock Upp (2022).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON