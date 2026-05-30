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Amid US-Iran war, Mandana Karimi says she is learning to live again after relocating to Dubai: ‘Nothing is normal’

Mandana Karimi had earlier shared that she is bidding goodbye to India, which has been her ‘second home’ after almost 16 years.

May 30, 2026 04:01 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Actor Mandana Karimi has been open about her concern with the current situation in India amid the US-Iran conflict. It all started after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint strike by the United States and Israel in March. The assassination of Ali Khamenei in missile strikes from the US and Israel plunged the Middle East into a full-blown conflict. Born in Iran, Mandana has now taken to her Instagram account to share moments from her life after relocating to Dubai, adding that she is learning to live again while continuing to carry Iran in her heart.

What Mandana shared

Mandana Karimi opened up about rebuilding her life.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a series of snaps from her daily life, with pictures taken inside the elevator, along with a note to each one of them. “Between grief and gratitide, I found my reflection again. The world changed overnight. Learning to live in it takes time," she began. The note read, “Some days we protest. Some days we rebuild. Both matter. Finding joy again doesn't make the struggle less real. Behind the smile is a story of loss, resilience, and starting over.”

‘We can move forward without leaving anyone behind’

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2022 Netflix film Thar. She has taken a break from acting in recent years. She was also part of the reality show Lock Upp (2022).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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