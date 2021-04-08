IND USA
Amit Sadh does not want to display his 'privileged life' on social media as Maharashtra grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Amit Sadh goes off social media amid partial lockdown in Maharashtra: ‘Silly things I do will not heal or entertain’

  • Amit Sadh said that as Maharashtra and the country go through a difficult time on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, he is taking some time off social media.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:53 AM IST

Actor Amit Sadh is temporarily going off social media, amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. As Maharashtra witnesses the highest number of cases in the country, the state government announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays, in addition to other restrictions.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Amit said that his posts, Reels videos and the ‘silly things’ he does on social media will ‘not heal or entertain anyone’. He added that he will pray for the situation to improve but in the meantime, continue to take all the necessary precautions.

The post began with, “I AM GOING OFFLINE.” It continued, “The recent events have made me reflect on whether I should be posting my pictures and reels. Especially when my city Mumbai and the entire state is under strict COVID restrictions, the whole country is going through a difficult time. I believe my posts and reels of the gym sessions, the silly things that I do will not heal or entertain anyone. This is not a criticism to anyone. I personally feel the best way to be sensitive about the situation is to pray and hope for things to get better.”

Amit urged everyone to help the less fortunate, particularly the daily wage workers, whose livelihoods were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the situation is far from okay and reminded everyone that they are still in the middle of a pandemic.

“Reach out to people who make very few salaries, who have two 0s or three 0's in their salary, help the daily wage earners because they suffer the most. Life must go on even though I feel burdened. I am disheartened when we do not acknowledge the seriousness and do not address it. We cannot behave that everything is okay; this is a pandemic. I will continue to do what is expected of me, wear a mask, maintain a social distance of 6 feet, step out when necessary, follow protocols and rules. I am going to be vigilant, and I urge you all to do the same. I hope things get better to a point where I can start being goofy and silly again,” he wrote.

Amit emphasised that he is not ‘abandoning’ his fans. “When a need for conversation arises, reach out to me on my dm like you all usually do. I am here but will not be posting quotes, pictures, or reels. I personally feel this is not the time for me to show my privileged life,” he wrote.

Also see: Mahhi Vij has emotional reunion with daughter Tara after leaving her alone for first time, Jay Bhanushali shares video

“You guys mean the world to me. My humble request to all who are reading this, let's not be careless; listen to the authorities, listen to the science, watch out for each other. Take care of each other. If you have some extra cash stashed in your account, share it with the needy. Pay the salaries on time. Nothing is going to make sense if India continues to stay in despair and collapses. Be well, Be safe. Lots of love, Amit,” he concluded.

