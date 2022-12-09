Amit Sadh reveals why he promoted his long-time chauffeur to his manager: 'I should have done this before'

Amit Sadh has moved easily through the media of television, films and now OTT over the course of his career. While he has been known lately for his portrayal of the intense police officer Kabir Sawant from the Breathe: Into The Shadows series, the actor wants to shift his focus more towards feature films. To do so, Amit has even brought in his chauffeur, Imran, as his manager to his team. He revealed the inspiring news recently to his fans on Instagram. (Also read: Amit Sadh says he has a picture with Amitabh Bachchan that he will never post online. Here is why)

The actor wrote in a post, "Congratulations to my New and amazing manager - Imran Bhai!! Aap har khushee, pyaar aur izzat ke haqadaar hain (You deserve all the joy, love and respect)." He shared a photograph of the two of team beaming into the camera. Imran has been on the actor's employment for 16 years now and Amit shared that he was very happy with his job promotion.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Amit revealed the reasons why he was compelled to make a change. He shared, "Imran bhai [has] been driving me for 16 years. He's been like a father figure to me, he's done so much for me. To show him my love and respect, I thought I should have done this before. I just met with [my] team and I said, 'I love and respect him, but I want to respect him publicly'. I want [everyone] to know he gave me 16 years and I value it."

"He deserves it. This is nothing in comparison for what he's done for me," Amit added. The actor also revealed that he had several movies that he was excited to show to audiences lined up for the new year and was eager for them to release in theatres. He is currently filming the feature film Pune Highway, directed by Rahul da Cunha. The film also stars Jim Sarbh and Manjari Fadnnis.

Amit started out in television with the series Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr in 2002 and made his film debut with Phoonk 2 in 2010. But it wasn't till Abhishek Kapoor's directorial debut Kai Po Che! in 2013 that the actor broke through.

