Amit Sial: Series running in seasons gives a fair chance to take risk

Raid and LSD actor Amit Sial says that being part of successful web series, that are running into seasons, gave him confidence to experiment with work. Been part of shows like Mirzapur, Inside Edge, Jamtara and Maharani made him a household name which translated into an opportunity for him to play lead in Kathmandu Connection.

Currently, he has three projects where he will be seen playing a protagonist.

“More than confidence, it’s about surety that there won’t be any dearth of work. With financial and work security, you get chance to experiment. It gives us chance to take risk,” says the actor on his recent visit to Lucknow.

Talking about his role that came to an end in Mirzapur, he asserts, “Dukh toh hota hai but what can be done about it especially when your character has been killed. Aap sab kuch toh nai kar sakte... You learn a very important life perspective of letting go of things and be happy with what it gave you.”

Calling the ongoing phase as the best one, he adds, “It’s no longer a matter of livelihood though the struggle continues — of doing better work, setting up new benchmarks and climbing the ladder of success. It’s a never-ending process. You need to maintain a fine balance. Not to get greedy as that will surely stop your progress and growth.”

He accepts that playing lead is what every actor yearns for.

“It’s every actor’s wish to play a protagonist. If any actor says denies that then he or she lying! Usmein kaam main bhi maza hai aur naam main be maza hai par risk bhi zyada hai. It’s not that I am ready for it only today, in fact it has been 18 years since 2004 that I have waited for this to happen. It’s only now that people have started recognising that.”

On his upcoming projects, he tells, “I have shot for a family entertainer Tikdam that we shot in Uttarakhand, a slice-of-life film with Paresh Rawal, Sonali Kulkarni and Sonali Sehgal and second season of Kathmandu Connection. I have also completed series Inspector Anivash and am shooting for the film Savarkar where I play Randeep Hooda’s elder brother. My next release will be Qala which will see Tripti Dimri and Babil together and I play a casting director.

