Amit Sial: I’m categorically exploring different shades

Flooded with offers for negative roles, Mirzapur actor Amit Sial has consciously decided to take a break from essaying similar characters. The Kanpurite is focussed on exploring different shades in his upcoming projects.

Amit Sial on his visit to Hindustan Times office on his visit to Lucknow (Deep Saxena/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Pata nahi aisa kya hai that people want to cast me as a villain or as a police officer! Besides, the series that I have been part of Jamtara, Maharani, Inspector Avinash and Kathmandu Connection, I am categorically exploring different aspects to portray on screen. Kab tak wahi sab karoonga...it’s important to break the mould!”

On his visit to Fever 104 office, to celebrate its seventh anniversary, the actor says, “There are so many colours in life and as an actor I want to play them all! I have completed two films which are family entertainers where the entrire premise is full of positivity. The two series that I have completed I am playing a chief investigating officer in one while, a news reporter in other. Film Veer Sarvarkar will see me playing elder brother to the freedom fighter (played by Randeep Hooda),” he shares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amit Sial celebrating Fever 104’s seventh anniversary with director Vivek Anchalia. (HT Photo)

His film Tikdam recently went to film Indian Film Festival at Houston. “Rajma Chawal writer Vivek Anchalia has written-directed this beautiful film where I play a single father. We shot it near Nainital and Ramnagar. A complete family entertainer and full of emotions, it will be out on OTT in the coming months. I have also worked with Jo Tera Hai Who Mera Hai with Paresh (Rawal) bhai for another a slice-of-life-film.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sial feels happy to be able to break the grey image. “I was really surprised and happy to see that there are a few who want me to play a positive character as well. The reason I stopped taking negative roles was to try something new. With both seasons of Kathmandu... where I play a grey shade who is more on positive side. Also, playing a protagonist makes a difference as people see you in different light where you play positive, grey, lighthearted roles and more!”

Being part of a few successful franchises has helped him to his graph. “When you have seasons behind you then it gives you liberty to choose the roles that you want to do. So, I am selecting my projects carefully.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail