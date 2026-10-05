Amitabh Bachchan reveals he struggles to find time to sleep amid KBC shoot: ‘Must run to bed’

Amitabh Bachchan recently left his fans worried after revealing that he had slipped on the Kaun Banega Crorepati set and injured his knee. Now, the actor has taken to his blog to speak about struggling to find time to sleep on time, something he believes would help his tired body repair and recover.

Amitabh Bachchan on facing sleepless nights

Amitabh Bachchan speaks about difficulty in sleeping.

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Amitabh wrote on his blog, "They said the night sleep is the best repair mechanism of the human body .. and I struggle to find the time to follow that... But tonight is a try... now to retire early and be up for a early wake for work .. it is a different feel .. a state of many thoughts and ideas .. all filled with drive and a sense of conquering all that was once considered as a goal .. that gives immense power to run to its destination, in time .. and I must run to the bed."

Amitabh Bachchan on injuring his knee

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh announced that he had slipped and injured his knee. The actor entered the show running towards his seat but quickly chose to sit down. He explained, “Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor pointed towards his left knee while talking about the injury. After seeing the audience's worried expressions, Amitabh quickly reassured them that the injury was not severe. He said he would stand up to host the contestants but had chosen to sit during the opening monologue because he had a “little bit of difficulty standing up”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor pointed towards his left knee while talking about the injury. After seeing the audience's worried expressions, Amitabh quickly reassured them that the injury was not severe. He said he would stand up to host the contestants but had chosen to sit during the opening monologue because he had a “little bit of difficulty standing up”. {{/usCountry}}

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However, a few days after speaking about his knee injury, Amitabh was seen out and about in Mumbai. He attended a book launch event with his wife and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan. Legendary writer Gulzar was also spotted at the event, sharing a laugh with the Bachchans.

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Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Amitabh will reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. The film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. According to reports, Amitabh is also associated with Aankhen 2, though little has been revealed about the film.

The actor also has Section 84 in the pipeline. The courtroom drama is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The film is currently in post-production.