Amitabh Bachchan was not a part of Deewangi Deewangi song due to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan reveals

Farah Khan, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday, talked about her star-studded special song Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om. She also recalled why certain stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, could not be a part of it.

Raveena Tandon could not come because she was heavily pregnant at the time, Farah revealed. She also said that she approached Dev Anand but he declined and told her, “I don’t do guest appearances.”

Amitabh opted out due to personal reasons. “Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were getting married that month, that’s what he told us,” Farah said. The couple tied the knot at the Bachchans’ bungalow Prateeksha on April 20, 2007.

Farah also wanted Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu to be a part of the Deewangi Deewangi song and said that Shah Rukh Khan promised he would personally get them on board. However, it did not work out.

Farah said that the song was shot in an ‘organised way’, with five stars every day and two hours dedicated to each. “Woh pehli baar tha jab Shah Rukh subah time pe aata tha (That was the first time Shah Rukh would come on time in the morning) because he was the producer, actor and host,” she said, poking fun at his notorious unpunctuality.

Farah said that she and Manish Malhotra went to everyone’s houses and personally requested them to be a part of Deewangi Deewangi. “Kuch log plus-one mein aa gaye (Some people came as a plus-one),” she laughed.

Deewangi Deewangi was a special song in Farah’s second directorial venture, Om Shanti Om, featuring Shah Rukh alongside several stars, including Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, among others. A total of 31 stars were a part of the song.

