Amrita Rao breastfeeding son Veer is the 'most beautiful sight', says RJ Anmol
- RJ Anmol posted a picture of his wife, actor Amrita Rao, feeding their son, Veer, and called it 'godly.'
RJ Anmol, who welcomed son Veer with actor wife Amrita Rao recently, took to Instagram and shared a picture of Amrita breastfeeding the five-month-old. He called it the 'most beautiful sight.'
In the picture, Amrita had her back to the camera while a part of her face was visible. The actor flashed a smile while she fed the baby, who was resting in her lap. Sharing his thoughts, Anmol wrote: "Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day...its so Surreal, So Magical... almost Godly ! Its the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a Smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet ... Why wait for Mother’s Day, I Say."
Earlier in the week, Amrita shared a video of Anmol wrapping up his daddy duties. Giving a twist to the ongoing 'Don't Rush' challenge, Amrita and Anmol joked that with Veer around, they have to rush. The video featured Anmol oiling, bathing, feeding and burping their son before putting him down to sleep. "With VEER around, you Don't Ever say " Don't Rush" !!! A Hands On Mom is Nothing without a Hands On Papa @rjanmol27 I'm So Proud of You," she captioned the video.
Also Read: Rangoli Chandel calls Kangana Ranaut her 'heartbeat and lifeline' in birthday note, says 'her love is so deep'
Speaking about his parenting skills with Pinkvilla last year, Amrita said, "I'm very impressed with him. He was excited about giving Veer a bath from day one. He stayed awake at intervals at night when I needed help. He also changes nappies and can pretty much handle Veer without me. I call him the Japa-Papa for Veer."
Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Singh wish Samara on her birthday
- Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter, Samara, turned 10 on Tuesday. Her grandmother Neetu Singh, and aunts Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor wished her on her birthday.
Irrfan's son Babil discovers notebook he had gifted to 'greatest dad'
Manoj Bajpayee: Getting a National Award makes you forget everything wrong that has happened in the past
Sara Ali Khan joins Vijay Deverakonda and Karan Johar for a fun night out
- A little over a month after Sara Ali Khan had her 'fan moment', the actor was reunited with Vijay Deverakonda. Karan Johar, Charmee Kaur, director Puri Jagannadh, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra joined them too.
Amrita Rao breastfeeding son Veer is the 'most beautiful sight', says RJ Anmol
- RJ Anmol posted a picture of his wife, actor Amrita Rao, feeding their son, Veer, and called it 'godly.'
Farhan thanks Milkha for praising Toofan: 'You are an inspiration to us all'
- After Milkha Singh showered praises on Farhan Akhtar for Toofan teaser and his look in it, the actor has thanked the athlete. Farhan played Milkha in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
Thalaivi trailer: Kangana brings her never-back-down spirit to Jayalalithaa film
- Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming political drama Thalaivi, based on the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. The launch event was held on her 34th birthday.
Rangoli calls Kangana Ranaut her 'heartbeat and lifeline' in birthday note
- Kangana Ranaut turned 34 on March 23. On the occasion, her sister Rangoli Chandel penned a birthday note for the actor.
Amitabh shares pic with Abhishek, talks about how he has become his friend
Kangana Ranaut shares long note on turning 34, feeling at ease with her body
Kareena Kapoor asks paps to 'move back' as she makes her way to the car, watch
- Kareena Kapoor returned to work on Monday a little over a month after she and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son. The actor was surrounded by the Mumbai paparazzi as she made her exit from the shoot location.
Randhir Kapoor misses 'darling brothers' Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor
Suhana Khan takes over New York with her friends in stunning outfit
Shahid Kapoor congratulates Jersey team for National award win
- Congratulating the team of Jersey for bagging two national awards, Shahid Kapoor says it adds extra pressure as he awaits the release of Hindi remake of the film.
Here's how Kangana's soured relationship with her father has healed
- Kangana Ranaut's relationship with her father has undergone a massive transformation from the latter considering her an unwanted girl child to requesting the government to provide security to her. Here's all about the father-daughter's bond.