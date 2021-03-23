Amrita Rao breastfeeding son Veer is the 'most beautiful sight', says RJ Anmol

RJ Anmol, who welcomed son Veer with actor wife Amrita Rao recently, took to Instagram and shared a picture of Amrita breastfeeding the five-month-old. He called it the 'most beautiful sight.'

In the picture, Amrita had her back to the camera while a part of her face was visible. The actor flashed a smile while she fed the baby, who was resting in her lap. Sharing his thoughts, Anmol wrote: "Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day...its so Surreal, So Magical... almost Godly ! Its the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a Smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet ... Why wait for Mother’s Day, I Say."

Earlier in the week, Amrita shared a video of Anmol wrapping up his daddy duties. Giving a twist to the ongoing 'Don't Rush' challenge, Amrita and Anmol joked that with Veer around, they have to rush. The video featured Anmol oiling, bathing, feeding and burping their son before putting him down to sleep. "With VEER around, you Don't Ever say " Don't Rush" !!! A Hands On Mom is Nothing without a Hands On Papa @rjanmol27 I'm So Proud of You," she captioned the video.

Speaking about his parenting skills with Pinkvilla last year, Amrita said, "I'm very impressed with him. He was excited about giving Veer a bath from day one. He stayed awake at intervals at night when I needed help. He also changes nappies and can pretty much handle Veer without me. I call him the Japa-Papa for Veer."

