Rangoli Chandel calls Kangana Ranaut her 'heartbeat and lifeline' in birthday note, says 'her love is so deep'
- Kangana Ranaut turned 34 on March 23. On the occasion, her sister Rangoli Chandel penned a birthday note for the actor.
Kangana Ranaut turned a year older on Tuesday, March 23. On the occasion, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel shared a gallery of pictures featuring the star with her family members and penned a sweet birthday note. A few pictures from the gallery were taken during the family's picnic in the snowcapped mountains. Kangana poses with her nephew Prithvi, while a picture from Kangana's younger brother Aksht's wedding also made the cut.
Rangoli wrote in her caption: "When the sun shines hot and wind blows cold our spring baby came down to earth, she is bit like spring , & wild as wind but her love and care is so deep and exceptional that am feeling so emotional just thinking about that .... you are our heartbeat & lifeline (heart emojis) Have a wonderful day my dear sister (heart emojis) Happiest Happiest birthday."
Also Read: Kangana Ranaut shares note on turning 34, feeling at ease with her sexuality and being at peak of her career
Kangana has numerous reasons to celebrate this week. On the eve of her birthday, Kangana was awarded her fourth National Award. The actor won the Best Actress award for her role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Following the announcement, Kangana shared a video on her social media accounts and expressing her gratitude. "Everybody, thank you very much, ki aap logon ne iss film ko safal banaya (for making this film successful),” she said, adding, “Yeh puraskaar aap log mere saath share kijiye please (Please share this award with me).”
Kangana will also release the trailer of her upcoming movie Thailavi on her birthday. The actor essays the role of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the movie. The actor said that she underwent dramatic weight gain and loss for the role which resulted in her back being 'severely damaged'.
Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana also has Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline.
