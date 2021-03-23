Kangana Ranaut shares note on turning 34, feeling at ease with her sexuality and being at peak of her career
Kangana Ranaut is proud of turning 34. The actor, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, took to Twitter to share a long note with her fans, speaking about how she is more confident than before and proud of the career she has made for herself.
"They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains, mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname.They said many things it made me anxious, what will happen to me, where will I go," she wrote. "Today I turned 34, they never told me, I will be at the peak of my career at 34, I will be celebrated for my art and my experience will be valued and my age or marital status would mean nothing to anyone, I feel like a super human loaded with exceptional experience about skills."
Kangana added that she feels much more at ease with her body. "I find certain ease with my body does not matter if I am too fat/too skinny,I like being sensual and feel at ease with my sexuality, I don’t get flustered with pimples or periods and no one has the power to make me feel bad about myself, they never told me," she said.
"Fine lines and beginning of grey hair would look so soothing, it will enhance my character and and strength will become my beauty. So let me tell all you girls out there. It’s beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth," she added.
It is an eventful birthday for Kangana who won her fourth National Award for acting on Monday. She was named best actress for her roles in Manikarnika and Panga at the 67th National Film Awards.
Also on Tuesday, the actor will launch the trailer of her upcoming film, Thalaivi. A mega-budget drama, the film is a biopic on late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.
