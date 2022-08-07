Amruta Khanvilkar and Sonnali Khare on their eight years of friendship: We are Samantha, and Charlotte from Sex and the City

She is the outspoken Samantha, while her best friend is the “nice” Charlotte from Sex and the City - actor Amruta Khanvilkar says as she talks about her best friend, actor Sonnali K Khare. “She is this very nice, family loving sweet girl, who also loves her friends and Samantha is Samantha,” Khanvilkar quips. On the other hand, Khare feels their friendship is more like the ones in Gilmore Girls. If there was ever a show made on the two, Khare will call it “Life on Wheels”. “We will have a trailer going out on a journey from one destination to another. We both love traveling, that’s what the show will be about. One of the episodes will be about how when I drive, Amruta will make my life miserable. She is a great driver while I’m not. I remember one time I started panicking while driving, and till date we laugh about it,” Khare elaborates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recalling their friendship of eight years, Khanvilkar admits she never thought they would turn out to be best friends. It all happened in Dubai when the two along with two other friends went for a vacation. “Sona was anchoring something, so by the end of the day she was frustrated and cranky as she couldn’t really enjoy. We were sitting at a food joint and I’m very naughty that way, so I started teasing her to the point where she left the table. Like a film hero, I jumped off the table and ran behind her. She was doing everything a child will do while crying. I held her and said I’m sorry. I think that broke the ice between us,” Khanvilkar recalls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khare says, they are a classic case of opposite attractions. “We are very different, but we both need each other. She is a go-getter, a bindass girl and I adore that; she is a little mad and possessive. I’m not like that, but it’s good to have a friend like that,” Khare explains. Khanvilkar chimes in and admits she is “territorial and demanding” as a friend. “She once freaked out as she forgot to wish me at 12 on my birthday,” she quips.

Khanvilkar then continues, “My friendship with Sona (she fondly calls her) means everything (to me). There are days when I feel cranky because I haven’t seen or spoken to her. I trust her blindly and have immense faith in her.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}