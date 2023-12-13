Amruta Subhash says husband encouraged her nervous Lust Stories co-star to film sex scenes with her: 'Tu karlega yaar'

Actor Amruta Subhash joined a bunch of stars at the Netflix Actors' Rountable this year and spoke about her acclaimed performance in Lust Stories 2. The Netflix anthology included one segment directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, called Mirror. Speaking about it, Amruta revealed she had to ask 'Koko' to give her some time to get comfortable with the idea of shooting so many intimate scenes with her co-star and real life best friend Shrikant Yadav.

Amruta Subhash is married to Sandesh Kulkarni and starred opposite Shrikant Yadav in Lust Stories.

Mirror was about a house help who brings her husband over to her employer's (played by Tillotama Shome) home for some intimate moments while she is away. The employer catches them one day but her reaction is not what anyone expected.

A supportive husband like no other

Amruta said that not just her, even Shrikant was nervous about filming sex scenes with her, considering how they had known each other as friends for many years. He found encouragement at an unlikely place. “When I read the script, there were so many intimate scenes and I am scared of those. So I told Koko that I need one day with Shrikant, who is my best friend of (many) years. He's like ‘main tere saath ye nahi kar sakta (I can't do this with you).’ My husband is his friend and also an actor. He is telling him ‘tu karlega, acche se karlega (you’ll do it well)'," Amruta said and cracked up others on the panel. These included Kajol, Jaydeep Ahlawat, Kareena Kapoor, Tillotama Shome, Sidharth Malhotra and Sanya Malhotra.

An intro to Shrikant Yadav

In July, Amruta had shared a bunch of pictures of Shrikant on social media, introducing him to fans of the movie. “Got so many messages asking me who played my husband in Lust Stories 2. Happy that my old friend Shrikant Yadav is getting so much praise for this role! You must have seen him in Jalsa as a cop or also in Family Man and in Killa. What an actor!@konkonas @RSVPMovies @NetflixIndia,” she wrote.

Lust Stories 2 also included stories by Sujoy Ghosh, R Balki and Amit Sharma.

