Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement: Kiran Rao, Rajkumar Hirani, Meezaan join celebrations

The Ambani family had a big reason to celebrate on Thursday as the youngest son of the family--Anant Ambani--got engaged to longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant. The family came together to celebrate the occasion with friends from Bollywood and other celebrities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For her big day, Radhika was dressed in a golden lehenga while Anant wore a deep blue outfit. Nita Ambani wore a red-golden saree, Isha Ambani was seen in a white lehenga and Shloka Ambani was seen in a cream lehenga with pastel flowers. Akash Ambani wore a teal-coloured outfit. Mukesh Ambani wore a golden kurta pyjama with a golden jacket.

Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani.

Anupama Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani.

Meezaan at the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tina Ambani was also seen with Anil Ambani. She wore a deep golden saree with green necklaces. Anil was seen in a lilac kurta pyjama. Kiran Rao also arrived in a golden saree and hints of blue in her hair. Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra arrived with his film critic wife Anupama Chopra. Rajkumar Hirani also posed with them. Sachin Tendulkar arrived with his wife Anjali. Meezaan was also seen in a golden outfit.

Radhika and Anant had a traditional Roka ceremony on December 30 at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Later, Mukesh Ambani threw the couple a lavish party at his Mumbai residence Antilia where many B-town celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh were present. The celebrity lineup also included Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Zaheer Khan, and Sagarika Ghatge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. In June 2022, Radhika made headlines after the Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony at Jio World Centre. 'Arangetram' is a Tamil word which means ascending the stage by a dancer on the completion of formal training. It is the debut on-stage performance of a student of Indian classical dance and music following years of training.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON