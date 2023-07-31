Ananya Panday reveals having Karisma Kapoor's pic stuck on her vanity wall: 'I have grown up watching her films'

Actor Ananya Panday says she has always been an admirer of Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor's sartorial fashion choices and has her photograph pasted on a wall in her vanity van. The Gehraiyaan actor believes Karisma, the star of movies such as Hero No 1, Fiza and Zubeida, has been a trendsetter. (Also Read | Ananya Panday asks father Chunky Panday to pull some strings against Ayushmann Khurrana in new Dream Girl 2 promo. Watch)

"I have grown up watching Karisma Kapoor's films and I have a picture of her stuck on my vanity van's mirror wall. I just love her fashion. She always has fun with it and sets trends. She has been a huge inspiration," the actor told PTI on the sidelines of the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week (ICW) here on Sunday.

At the fashion gala, Ananya walked for designer Rimzim Dadu. The actor said she does not take fashion too seriously in real life, but when it comes to movies, the costumes help her connect with the characters better.

"In my personal life, I try not to take it seriously. I like to be as comfortable as possible. I stick to what I like and don't listen to people too much. But as an actor, I think it plays a huge part. I actually truly don't believe in character until I am not in my costume. It can be just a ring or a uniform or something my character wears that instantly transforms me into the feel of that," she said.

Rimzim Dadu’s latest couture collection was a subtle ode to water -- its form, its power, and versatility. According to the collection note, the range is inspired by traditional Indian crafts and weaves that are reimagined in a contemporary context. The highlight was the textural forms created using mesh and lace. The ICW will conclude on August 2 with ace couturier Rahul Mishra showcasing his latest collection.

Ananya, 24, said she loves the originality and individuality in Rimzim's designs. "I like how original Rimzim is. When you see one of her pieces, you know that it was designed by her. I love the risk that is taken with structure, fluidity, light, and shadow. She is extremely original and individualistic," the actor said.

The actor will next be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. The movie will hit the theatres on August 25. "I am too excited for Dream Girl 2... There are a lot of surprises in the film, so I hope people will run to the theatres to watch it," she said.