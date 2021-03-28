Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ananya Panday: It is scary to open up about vulnerabilities
Ananya Panday: It is scary to open up about vulnerabilities

Actor Ananya Panday says that while it is never easy to acknowledge and embrace one’s vulnerabilities, she finds the journey rewarding
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Actor Ananya Panday is currently working on her pan-India film, Liger

Ananya Panday has been trolled and body shamed on several occasions, and yet she doesn’t want to let go of even one of those experiences. The actor says she is on a journey of getting comfortable with her body, and is constantly learning to love herself a “little more every day”.

“Getting comfortable with one’s body is a process. It doesn’t happen in one week. It is a long journey, and that is what I have realised with my experiences,” Panday tells us.

The actor, who made her acting debut with Student Of the Year 2 (2019), is learning something new every day. “I am learning to love myself a little more every day,” she tells us.

Asked how did she get to this state of mind, and she says, “I have learnt a lot along the way”.

“I wouldn’t be the person that I am today if I didn’t have those experiences. I am grateful. I wouldn’t want it in any other way,” says the 22-year-old.

Since the time she got into the spotlight, along with her appreciation, Panday has also had to face harsh criticism --sometimes for getting it easy in the industry as a daughter of actor Chunky Panday, and sometimes for her body type, and sometimes for fashion choices. She has, in fact, always been vocal about her struggles, and once even took a stand against cyberbullying. But opening up about one’s vulnerabilities does not always come easy.

“Embracing vulnerabilities is difficult, but I also think it is rewarding. When a lot of people come up to me and say that they have been through similar things, and (you realise that) you opening up (about your personal struggles) has helped them open up in some way… it is very rewarding. It can be scary but it is totally worth it,” confesses the actor, who recently walked as showstopper at the finale of the phygital edition of Fashion Design Council of India x Lakme Fashion Week.

Meanwhile, Panday has also made her peace with the new realities brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic. “It is all about finding joy in this new era, and making the most of the moments that you have while still being safe at the same time,” says the actor, who has started working on her pan-India film, Liger.

For the actor, the little things in life have gained more importance, and “overpowered everything else”. “I have also found a lot more energy and passion towards my work,” she adds.

