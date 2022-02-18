Ananya Panday jokes she doesn't want people coming over because dad Chunky Panday is 'always roaming around in a towel'

Ananya Panday jokingly said the reason she doesn't like to entertain guests at home is that more often than not, her father Chunky Panday roams around the house in a towel, a sight she doesn't want guests to witness.

In a recent interaction, while promoting her latest release Gehraiyaan, Ananya and her co-stars discussed how she once slyly asked them not to come over to her place when they tried to invite themselves for dinner.

The cast of Gehraiyaan--Deepika Padukone, Ananya, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa--and director Shakun Batra appeared on an interview with Cyrus Broacha for his YouTube channel Cyrus Says. Ananya's co-stars roasted her for her habit of not sharing food. At one point, Deepika jokingly said that they tried to invite themselves over to Ananya's place for dinner but she shut them down there as well.

When Cyrus asked why she didn't want people coming over to her place, Ananya said it had something to do with dad Chunky. "Because my dad is always roaming around in a towel. If you all still want to come, come," she said. Shakun quipped, "I can already imagine so many memes being made on that."

Ananya's latest release Gehrayiaan began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. The drama-thriller deals with infidelity and has largely received positive reviews from critics for its handling of the subject and the performances of the principal cast. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films.

The Hindustan Times review of the film says, “The pace of the film somehow works in its favour as it doesn't linger or tries to lose track. You get drowned in the story while the characters try to untangle issues in their lives."

