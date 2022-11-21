Ananya Panday reacts to being called ‘such a good actor’ in new video, leaves Suhana Khan in splits. Watch

Actor Ananya Panday collaborated with Naiharika in a new video in which both are seen arguing with each. They twinned in all-red pantsuits as they said ‘I love you’ to each other on camera. Behind the scenes, they are seen arguing with each other. As Niharika said, "I hate you,” Ananya told her, “I can’t stand you.” Also read: Ananya Panday hangs out with Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Freida Pinto at NY

Ananya complains to Niharika, “You never care about my feelings.” “You just have too many feelings dude,” she replied. The actor calls her, “insensitive,” to which the comedian said, “You are too sensitive, get it together.” Ananya didn’t stop there and went on to call her ‘unfunny.’ “You really need a new career,” she added.

Niharika bounced back, “Here’s a joke, you are such a good actor.” Ananya reacted to it and shouted at her, “I can’t believe you said that.” In the end, the two bonded over their favourite food. It’s a promotional video for a fast food brand.

Sharing the video, Ananya wrote, “Divided by drama, united by the all-new KFC Popcorn Bowl Made with Maggi!” Reacting to the hilarious commercial, Ananya’s close friend and Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan commented with several laughing and heart emojis. “Oh god You both are just adorable,” said a fan as well.

Ananya Panday is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She is often seen tackling trolls targeting her acting skills amid the nepotism debate in Bollywood.

Ananya was last seen in Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film marked Vijay’s entry in Bollywood. However, it failed to impress the audience at the box office with mixed critical reviews.

She currently has two films in the pipeline. This includes Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl.

