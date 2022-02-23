Ananya Panday reveals rumoured BF Ishaan Khatter's reaction to Gehraiyaan: 'I am surrounded by lots of love'

Actor Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her latest film Gehraiyaan. In a new interview, Ananya revealed her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter's reaction to the film.

Gehraiyaan was released on February 11 on Amazon Prime. Apart from Ananya, the film also stars actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles.

In an interview with ETimes, Ananya explained Ishaan's reaction. She said, “I got to watch the film with Ishaan as well, I think he is rewatching it again on Amazon. He is someone who has been a very big influence on me in terms of cinema and acting. Even his personality is extremely loving and sweet and supportive. I am surrounded by a lot of love, so I am very grateful.”

She also revealed how her best friends- actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor reacted to the film. She said, “Suhana and Shanaya are my best friends. We're just like the bestest friends ever. I was lucky enough to watch the movie with them. They are the best audience because they were reacting to everything. They were like 'Oh my god! What's going to happen next? Oh my god, is this really happening?' and I was like 'Guys... chill. Watch the film.' They are so sweet and so supportive. We discuss films a lot and discuss acting. We've been doing that since childhood because we have all wanted to be actors. It was a collective dream that the three of us had together. They really, really enjoyed the film.”

Earlier, the cast of the film came together for a promotional interview where they played a game of Never Have I Ever. Ananya said that she has ‘never lied’ about her relationship status, prompting Deepika to ask, “Who are you dating right now?” Ananya said, “I can’t say who,” before realising that she all but confirmed that she has a boyfriend. Deepika continued, “Are you seeing anyone right now?” Ananya replied to the question, “I am happy.”

Ananya and Ishaan are rumoured to be dating each other. The duo often posts flirtatious comments on each others social media posts. They spent the New Year together at the Ranthambore National Park. The previous year, they celebrated in the Maldives.

