Ananya Panday says she 'can't hear' question on her relationship status; calls Ishaan Khatter 'favourite' co-star

Ananya Panday refused to answer when she was recently asked a question on her relationship status. The actor, who is rumoured to be dating Ishaan Khatter, at first pretended to not hear the question at all. However, Ishaan's name cropped up on multiple occasions during the interview. Ananya also declared the actor her favourite co-star. Also Read: Ishaan Khatter keeps Ananya Panday close at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter worked together in the 2020 movie Khaali Peeli, in which they played childhood sweethearts Pooja and Blackie who get separated and run into each other several years later in terrible circumstances. Neither Ananya nor Ishaan have confirmed their relationship status until now.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble where she answered fan questions from social media, Ananya was posed a question by a fan who wanted to know if she is single. In response, the actor pretended not to hear the question even as it was repeated.

She then said, "I can't hear this question." The actor went on to add, "I am happy." In another part of the interview, Ananya was asked who is her favourite male co-star she has worked with until now. She responded that it was Ishaan, before adding, "but all my male co-stars have been fantastic, and Sid (Siddhant Chaturvedi) is getting a second chance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya mentioned Ishaan once again as she was asked to name one actor, male or female, that she would like to work with again. She said, "I want to work with Ishaan again."

Ananya and Ishaan were recently seen together at the latter's brother Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash. The actor also revealed that her rumoured boyfriend had watched her recently-released movie Gehraiyaan with her, and was rewatching it on Amazon. Praising Ishaan, the actor had said, "He is someone who has been a very big influence on me in terms of cinema and acting. Even his personality is extremely loving and sweet and supportive. I am surrounded by a lot of love, so I am very grateful.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON