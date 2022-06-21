Ananya Panday calls mom Bhavana Pandey her 'whole universe', shares throwback pics on birthday. See here

Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Pandey turned a year older on Monday. Their daughter, actor Ananya Panday shared a series of throwback pictures wishing her mom on Instagram. Chunky also penned a sweet note for Bhavana and shared several pictures of them. Also Read: Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday twin in white as they celebrate 'friendship kinda night' at IIFA event in Abu Dhabi

Sharing a picture featuring herself, her mom Bhavana and younger sister Rysa Panday, Ananya wrote, “My best friend! Happy birthday Mama. You’re my whole entire universe." In the picture, Ananya, Rysa and Bhavna are seen posing for a selfie.

Ananya also shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram Stories. In one picture, little Ananya and Rysa are seen posing with Bhavana, who is holding a puppy. In another photo, Ananya was seen smiling as she posed with her mother.

Ananya Panday shares pics with mom Bhavana Pandey.

Chunky also shared a bunch of their photos on his Instagram handle. He captioned it, “My Endless Love. A very Happy Birthday @bhavanapandey.” Actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday mummyji." Actor Shenaz Treasurywala wrote, “Sweet!!! How do you both do it? I need lessons,congratulations and happy birthday Bhavna."

Chunky and Bhavana tied the knot on January 17, 1998. The couple has two daughters together, Ananya and Rysa. Chunky and Bhavana were seen on Netflix's show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2020.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. She was last seen in Shakun Batra's Amazon Prime Video film Gehraiyaan, which also starred Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles.

She will be seen next in the sports-action drama Liger, which will have a theatrical release on August 25, 2022. Directed and written by Puri Jagannadh, Liger stars actor Vijay Devarakonda and former boxing world champion Mike Tyson. Karan Johar has co-produced the project with Vijay, Charmme Kaur, and Puri. Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.

