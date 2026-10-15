Aneet Padda says she wanted to move away from romance, do a solo film after Saiyaara's success: ‘I have been lucky to get Shakti Shalini’

Bollywood actor Aneet Padda rose to fame in 2025 with her first leading role in Saiyaara. Her chemistry with Ahaan Panday in Mohit Suri’s romantic musical won hearts. She is now awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Shakti Shalini, which is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. In an interview with Variety India, Aneet said she consciously wanted to move away from romance after the huge success of Saiyaara and shared that she feels lucky to have bagged Shakti Shalini.

Aneet Padda on choosing Shakti Shalini after Saiyaara

Aneet Padda talks about Shakti Shalini.

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Talking about her second film being Shakti Shalini after Saiyaara, Aneet said, “I have been lucky to get Shakti Shalini. It’s by definition, the exact thing I’m going to want to do after Saiyaara. It’s so different. It’s action, romance and supernatural. I’ve gotten the chance to explore a completely different version of me.”

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{{^usCountry}} She further revealed that she feels lucky to get a women-led film after Saiyaara and said, “Also, I wanted to do a solo film, to be as blunt as I can be. I wanted to be able to say that this is my movie. As an actor, it’s on my shoulders. And how many women get to do that? I just felt very lucky to be able to have that in my second film. Even though it’s completely on my shoulders and that can be a little bit intimidating, but whatever happens with it is mine to own.” About Saiyaara {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further revealed that she feels lucky to get a women-led film after Saiyaara and said, “Also, I wanted to do a solo film, to be as blunt as I can be. I wanted to be able to say that this is my movie. As an actor, it’s on my shoulders. And how many women get to do that? I just felt very lucky to be able to have that in my second film. Even though it’s completely on my shoulders and that can be a little bit intimidating, but whatever happens with it is mine to own.” About Saiyaara {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara marked Ahaan Panday’s Bollywood debut. Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film also featured Rajesh Sharma, Alam Khan and others in key roles. It received positive reviews and emerged as the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema. The film collected around ₹580 crore worldwide at the box office, turning Ahaan and Aneet into overnight stars.

About Shakti Shalini

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Aneet was most recently seen in the series Hunkaar, which she shot well before Saiyaara. She will next be seen in Shakti Shalini, the sixth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Shakti Shalini is a horror comedy centred on Shakti, an ordinary woman who becomes a protector, while Shalini, a vengeful spirit, returns to punish men after being brutally betrayed and killed. The film stars Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa. It is also set to feature Nana Patekar posthumously, following his death on October 8. The film is scheduled to release in theatres this December.