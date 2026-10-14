Aneet Padda’s fairytale-themed birthday bash with Ahaan Panday featured goofy selfies with Deanne Panday and a special appearance by Alia Bhatt.

On Tuesday, Aneet’s Saiyaara co-star Alam Khan shared pictures from the birthday party on social media but later deleted them. However, fans were quick to save and circulate the pictures online. The celebration featured a pink-themed fairytale setting, with Ahaan attending the bash alongside his mother, Deanne Panday. Another special guest at the party was actor Alia Bhatt.

Bollywood actor Aneet Padda , who rose to fame with Saiyaara in 2025, turned 24 on October 13. Her co-star Ahaan Panday marked the occasion with a sweet social media post that caught fans’ attention. Now, pictures from Aneet’s birthday celebration have surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the fairytale-themed bash.

One of the pictures showed Aneet and Deanne posing for a selfie while making goofy faces. The house was decorated with pink and green balloons, while two elaborate fairytale-themed cakes added to the celebrations. One cake was designed like a castle, while the other was a pink, two-tier creation. Aneet looked stunning in a short yellow bodycon dress, while Ahaan opted for a shimmery black shirt paired with black jeans.

Fans were delighted to see Alia at Aneet’s birthday bash, as Aneet has often expressed her admiration for the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor. One fan wrote, "Idk what's there between Ahaan and Aneet, but the way Deanne supports Aneet is so sweet and amazing. She always comments on Aneet's pictures and is so supportive of her." Another commented, "Aww, hope Alia and Aneet work together in a movie." A third fan wrote, "Aneet is Alia’s biggest fangirl. Her presence definitely made this her favourite birthday ever." Another commented, "Again… CUTE. I hope they’re endgame."

A day earlier, Ahaan had also shared a collection of candid moments featuring Aneet, including some pictures from their vacation together. Alongside the pictures, he penned a birthday message for her, writing, “You’re a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust. i hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it, and don’t you ever forget how much light you leave behind; happy happy happy birthday.”

The two have remained close since the release of Saiyaara. Aneet has also been spotted spending time with Ahaan’s family. She attended the baby shower of his sister, Alanna Panday, in Mumbai, where she took part in a fun game with his cousin, Ananya Panday.

About Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday Ahaan made his Bollywood debut with Saiyaara, while Aneet gained widespread recognition through the film. Their on-screen chemistry impressed audiences and turned them into overnight sensations. Since the film’s release, the two have been spotted spending time together on several occasions, fuelling speculation about their relationship. However, both Aneet and Ahaan have maintained that they are best friends. Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara was released in 2025 and became the highest-grossing romantic film ever.

About Aneet Padda’s upcoming films Aneet will next be seen in Shakti Shalini, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The actor will headline the film, which is also expected to feature the late Nana Patekar and Vishal Jethwa, among others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 6.

She has also reunited with her Saiyaara team, including Ahaan and director Mohit Suri, for a new romantic drama.