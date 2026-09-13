Ram Gopal Varma teases ‘love dish full of gangster curry’ with Mohit Suri after Saiyaara's ₹500 crore success

On Sunday, RGV posted a selfie he took with Mohit on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Teasing their collaboration, he wrote, “Me and #Saiyaara‘s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film , are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY .. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON (fire emojis).” The picture sees both filmmakers grinning as they pose together.

Filmmaker Mohit Suri recently tasted success with the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara, which made history as the highest-grossing love story from India. Even as he gears up for another project with the same team, Ram Gopal Varma teased a collaboration in his own style. Posting a picture, he made the announcement on social media.

“What a Collab,” commented one person reacting to the news, while another wrote, “Teekha aur meetha both flavours in movie now.” “Highly awaiting Sir. Too exciting,” commented an X user. “The thought of Kallu Mama singing Saiyaara Tu To Badla Nahi Hai is already killing me,” joked another. Some wondered if the duo was planning to make Gangster 2 or Aashiqui 4. Further details are awaited.

Mohit quoted RGV to PTI while talking about the success of Saiyaara in August. He said, “He (RGV) said during the re-release of Satya that 'We don't make the film, sometimes the film makes us. They have a life of their own, we are just part of them'. And I believe that.”

Their upcoming projects After Saiyaara, Mohit has teamed up with Yash Raj Films, Aneet and Ahaan again for an ‘intense romance’. The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to go on floors this year and release in 2027. It is unknown if RGV is on board for the project or something else. Saiyaara was a massive success when it was released last year. According to the trade tracker Sacnilk, it collected ₹329.73 crore net domestically and ₹570.33 crore worldwide.

RGV has announced that he is shooting a horror film titled Police Station Mein Bhoot with Manoj Bajpayee. Genelia D’Souza, Ramya Krishnan and Rajpal Yadav are also rumoured to be part of the project. He also has a film titled Police Company in the pipeline with Harshvardhan Rane, Fardeen Khan and Paresh Rawal. After the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, he also announced a film titled Syndicate. Reports also state that RGV will feature in a film titled Showman as a lead actor.