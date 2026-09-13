Ram Gopal Varma teases ‘love dish full of gangster curry’ with Mohit Suri after Saiyaara's ₹500 crore success
Mohit Suri's Saiyaara became a massive success when it was released last year, becoming the highest-grossing love story from India.
Filmmaker Mohit Suri recently tasted success with the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara, which made history as the highest-grossing love story from India. Even as he gears up for another project with the same team, Ram Gopal Varma teased a collaboration in his own style. Posting a picture, he made the announcement on social media.
Ram Gopal Varma teases collab with Mohit Suri
On Sunday, RGV posted a selfie he took with Mohit on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Teasing their collaboration, he wrote, “Me and #Saiyaara‘s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film , are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY .. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON (fire emojis).” The picture sees both filmmakers grinning as they pose together.
“What a Collab,” commented one person reacting to the news, while another wrote, “Teekha aur meetha both flavours in movie now.” “Highly awaiting Sir. Too exciting,” commented an X user. “The thought of Kallu Mama singing Saiyaara Tu To Badla Nahi Hai is already killing me,” joked another. Some wondered if the duo was planning to make Gangster 2 or Aashiqui 4. Further details are awaited.
Mohit quoted RGV to PTI while talking about the success of Saiyaara in August. He said, “He (RGV) said during the re-release of Satya that 'We don't make the film, sometimes the film makes us. They have a life of their own, we are just part of them'. And I believe that.”
Their upcoming projects
After Saiyaara, Mohit has teamed up with Yash Raj Films, Aneet and Ahaan again for an ‘intense romance’. The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to go on floors this year and release in 2027. It is unknown if RGV is on board for the project or something else. Saiyaara was a massive success when it was released last year. According to the trade tracker Sacnilk, it collected ₹329.73 crore net domestically and ₹570.33 crore worldwide.
RGV has announced that he is shooting a horror film titled Police Station Mein Bhoot with Manoj Bajpayee. Genelia D’Souza, Ramya Krishnan and Rajpal Yadav are also rumoured to be part of the project. He also has a film titled Police Company in the pipeline with Harshvardhan Rane, Fardeen Khan and Paresh Rawal. After the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, he also announced a film titled Syndicate. Reports also state that RGV will feature in a film titled Showman as a lead actor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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