Team Saiyaara reunites: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda to star in Mohit Suri's 'intense romance' backed by YRF

The Saiyaara tribe is reuniting. After giving India its biggest romantic film ever, director Mohit Suri and producer Akshaye Widhani, the CEO of Yash Raj Films, are set to collaborate again for what is being billed as an ‘intense romance’. What makes the matter sweeter is that the celebrated lead pair of Saiyaara - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda - have been roped in to star in it. Mohit Suri, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, and Akshaye Widhani, the team behind Saiyaara, are reuniting.

A press statement from Yash Raj Films announces the reunion, while adding that the film is still untitled and ‘promises a cinematic experience that blends heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable melodies’.

The makers talk about the film Talking about the film’s theme and intensity, director Mohit Suri says in a statement, “It’s always been love stories for me: overwhelming — when emotions are so unbound, self-consuming and become impossible to ignore. Love is supposed to be felt intensely, and that’s why I naturally gravitate towards this as a storyteller. The film explores this unabashedly.”

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of YRF, adds, “With Mohit, it’s never just about making a film — it’s about chasing a feeling, a piece of music, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black. Saiyaara was one such moment that we will cherish forever. As we come together again, we’re searching for something even more honest, more vulnerable and more enduring with our second collaboration. We are thrilled to have Ahaan and Aneet in our film.”

Ahaan has signed a film with Ali Abbas Zafar after Saiyaara, while Aneet is working in Maddock’s horror comedy, Shakti Shalini. This will mark a return to romance for both the actors, who became overnight sensations after Saiyaara’s release last year.

Talking about this reunion, Mohit adds, “Maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting, coming back home, but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer: excited, anxious about this story, and I hope my music will again touch people as I have always strived for through my films.” The Ahaan-Aneet starrer YRF film is set to go on floors later this year and will be eyeing a 2027 theatrical release worldwide.