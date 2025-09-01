‘What in the AI is this?’: Fans cringe at Ram Gopal Varma-Manoj Bajpayee's Police Station Mein Bhoot first look

The first look of Police Station Mein Bhoot, the much-anticipated horror comedy reuniting Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee after nearly three decades, was unveiled on Monday. But what was meant to excite audiences quickly turned controversial as fans flooded social media with criticism. Many accused the makers of using low-quality AI-generated visuals, calling it “lazy,” “cheap,” and a blow to creative professionals. The film marks the renunion of Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee after 27 years.

Police Station Mein Bhoot's motion poster out

Manoj shared the motion poster of the film on Instagram which features the actor clutching a blood-soaked doll as a spine-chilling whisper echoes, “I see you.” The tagline, “You can’t arrest the dead,” adds to the film’s eerie premise. Also starring Genelia D’Souza, the project marks a bold genre shift for the iconic duo known for Satya. Manoj wrote in caption, "From Satya to now… some journeys are meant to come full circle. Thrilled to reunite with @rgvzoomin after nearly three decades for our new horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. This one is special."

Fan react

Fans were quick to voice displeasure, flooding the comments section with sharp reactions to the AI-generated look. Many called the poster “lazy” and “uninspired,” with one user writing, “Don’t use AI, it makes your product look cheap.” Others lamented the loss of real creative work, saying, “AI eats editors’ jobs, please don’t do this, Sir,” and “Why is Bollywood so obsessed with AI now?” Some mocked the effort altogether, quipping, “What in the AI is this?” and “You’re announcing a whole movie with this? At least use proper AI if you must.”

About Police Station Mein Bhoot

According to RGV, the idea is to subvert the notion of safety and power. “Fear becomes most frightening when it challenges the highest authority. With Manoj’s intensity and Genelia’s vulnerability, we’re pushing boundaries of horror within authority itself,” he said about the film. The shooting of the film, which also stars Genelia D'souza, has already begun, with the first schedule completed.