Aneet Padda wraps her arms around Ahaan Panday in new glimpse from her 24th birthday bash; gives ‘sister vibes’ in pic with Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Aneet Padda celebrated her 24th birthday on October 13, and glimpses from her fairytale-themed bash soon surfaced online. Nearly a month later, the actor has now shared a fresh set of pictures from the celebrations. While the birthday moments offer a peek into the festivities, her pictures with Alia Bhatt and Ahaan Panday have particularly caught fans' attention.

Aneet Padda shares pictures from her 24th birthday bash

Aneet Padda keeps Ahaan Panday and Alia Bhatt close in her late birthday post.

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On Wednesday, Aneet took to Instagram to share pictures from her 24th birthday bash, which she celebrated on October 13. One of the pictures showed the actor sharing a warm hug with her Saiyaara co-star and rumoured boyfriend, Ahaan Panday. The adorable moment caught fans' attention, while another picture of her hugging Alia Bhatt had fans drawing comparisons between the two and calling them sisters. Aneet also gave a glimpse of her birthday look and the princess castle-shaped cake she cut for the celebration. Director Mohit Suri was among the guests at the bash.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the pictures, Aneet penned an emotional note reflecting on the moments, people and relationships she misses as she grows older. She spoke about regrets, unexpressed love, calls she never made and little achievements she forgot to celebrate. The actor also remembered her late grandfather, saying she finds it strange that life goes on without him and that she will now spend her birthdays without him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the pictures, Aneet penned an emotional note reflecting on the moments, people and relationships she misses as she grows older. She spoke about regrets, unexpressed love, calls she never made and little achievements she forgot to celebrate. The actor also remembered her late grandfather, saying she finds it strange that life goes on without him and that she will now spend her birthdays without him. {{/usCountry}}

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Aneet also credited her family and friends for making her birthday special. She recalled how her parents called, her sister gifted her something she had long wanted, and her childhood best friend reminded her of their days at 17. She also thanked her new friends and extended family for making her feel loved.

She added, "And I think how blessed am I to be loved like this, to turn 24 with so many beautiful things to hold close, so many people to love and miss? Sometimes I spend so much time missing what was that I forget to look around and see how much there still is. And there is so, so much love, grief, joy, hope and magic in this little life. I really don’t know what I did to deserve it. Something about birthdays makes me cry and I’d save every tear and thank God for it on my knees."

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Aneet concluded, "I know I’m late, but also not really. It’s not exactly about a birth-day after all. Maybe it’s when everything I’ve been too busy living to feel catches up with me. All the love received, all the love lost and all the love still left to give. I want to hold everyone closer and tell them what they mean to me, and I still don’t think it’d be enough. This year I wished for all of you to be happy. I hope you are, I hope you’re all so, so happy. I hope you know I really truly do love you. I wish I could discover every way there is to show it, and I have a lifetime to try. But for now, this messy, ridiculously late post is all I could come up with. I love you. So much. Thank you, for the tears and the smiles."

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Fans were thrilled to see Ahaan and Aneet's adorable picture. One of the comments read, "Best woman with the best man in the world." Another commented, "They look so adorable." Another comment read, "Loved the sixth pic." Fans also loved Aneet's picture with Alia and wrote, "you and Alia literally look like sisters."

About Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's bond

Ahaan and Aneet's bond has been winning hearts ever since they shared the screen in Saiyaara. The two made a lasting impression with their on-screen chemistry, which also sparked curiosity about their off-screen equation. While fans have often shipped the duo, Ahaan and Aneet have maintained that they are best friends. After Saiyaara's success, the duo will again be seen sharing the screen together in Mohit Suri's yet-to-be-titled film.