Anek trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha reunite for film on the otherisation of the North East. Watch

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek is out and the actor's character raises a valid question: What is needed to make an Indian feel like an Indian? The film revolves around the violence and the injustice that the people of North East India have to suffer, which has long received a step-motherly treatment from their fellow countrymen. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana says he is the bravest actor: ‘What have I spared for anyone else to take up?

The description of the trailer read: “An untold story of an undercover cop set against the geopolitical backdrop of North East India. An action-thriller about a rebellion, an uprising. An Indian, who wants nothing more than peace for the nation.”

The more-than-three-minute-long trailer opens to a suited Ayushmann introducing himself as the one who works for India's security in the North East region. As he goes on a mission to help two opposite sides in the region to agree to a peaceful compromise, he comes face to face some stark realities. The actor is seen as a soldier for the first time in the film.

The trailer also has a side story about how an aspiring boxer (played by Deeplina Deka) wants to play for India but has to deal with some unexpected challenges. Danny Danzongpa and Manoj Pahwa are also seen in pivotal roles in the trailer. It ends with Ayushmann's Joshua asking a question, “Does anybody want peace at all? Otherwise, why would no one solve such a small issue in so many years.”

Talking about Anek, Ayushmann said, “Anek celebrates the spirit of truly being an Indian. Anubhav sir is pushing the envelope and setting a benchmark with his passionate storytelling with this film. My character Joshua compelled me to do things I had never done before, both physically and mentally. With the right guidance and training, I gave this role my best shot to bring life to everything Anubhav envisioned for the film.”

Anubhav Sinha said, “Anek has been my most challenging film so far. It’s based on a topic that’s probably been less spoken of in the county. It re-emphasises the fact that inspite of being different in our cultures, traditions, languages, India can rise above and win as a country. Despite all the challenges that came our way, whether it was shooting in difficult terrain or filming during the pandemic, we powered through. I feel a great sense of pride and triumph that we’ve accomplished everything we set out to with this film.”

Directed by Anubhav Sinha of Thappad and Article 14 fame, the film is set to release on May 27.

