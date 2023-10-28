Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishan Singh Bedi's final prayer

Actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were present at the final prayer ceremony of Bishan Singh Bedi, former cricketer and Angad's father. They were dressed in white as they met and greeted family members and friends at a gurudwara in New Delhi. (Also Read: Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia share heartfelt tribute after Bishan Singh Bedi's demise)

Antim Ardas

Angad Bedi and wife Neha Dhupia at father Bishan Singh Bedi's final prayer

In the pictures from the kirtan and antim ardas ceremony, Angad can be seen in a white kurta and a turban. Neha is in a white salwar suit with muted floral prints. She covers her head with her odhni in the pictures. She's also seen offering flowers to the portrait of her late father-in-law.

Sharmila Tagore can also be spotted in one of the pictures, also wearing a white salwar suit with muted floral prints, and her head covered with a dupatta. Her late husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a fellow Indian cricket team member of Bishan Singh Bedi.

Neha was on hosting duties at the opening ceremony of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival last night. She posted on Instagram Stories a picture of herself in a glamorous avatar, wearing a white top and a black skirt, but also sported a black band on her elbow. She wrote in the caption, “And keeping Dad in our heads and hearts forever (red heart emoji)… in a state of mourning and grief we try and inch back … @mumbaifilmfestival.”

About Bishan Singh Bedi

Bishan Singh Bedi was a former legendary cricketer, who even made his acting debut in R Balki's recent cricket film Ghoomer, also starring Saiyami Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, and Angad Bedi. Angad and Neha issued a statement after the passing of Bishan which stated, "Isn't it completely in Dad's character to bowl us over with the ultimate spin ball, one that even we never saw coming. While we are in shock and overcome with grief, we find solace that he lived a rich, fearless and full life that inspired many. We are moved by each and every message of love we have received, publicly and personally."

