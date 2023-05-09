Anil Kapoor congratulates Sonam Kapoor after coronation honour, calls her ‘the face and voice of this generation’

On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor attended the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in the UK to introduce the choir at his historic concert. Sonam's extended family cheered on in India as they posted on their Instagram Stories. On Tuesday, her father, actor Anil Kapoor wrote a special post congratulating Sonam on the coronation honour and shared that he was proud of her for being 'the face and voice of this generation'. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja both reacted to Anil's post on Instagram. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor dons white, greets audience with 'namaste' at King Charles III's coronation concert. Watch)

Sonam Kapoor was invited to introduce the choirs at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III on Sunday.

The veteran actor shared a photograph of Sonam in her white dress for the coronation ceremony and wrote on Instagram, "Sonam has always done things differently and it makes me so happy when she gets recognized and celebrated for it. It is such an honor to be invited amidst royalty to address all the commonwealth nations. It seems fitting that Sonam should represent our country on a global stage with other accomplished artists to bring in a new era of unity, harmony and creativity. As a father, and as a member of the Indian film fraternity, I could not be more proud of Sonam for being the face and voice of this generation. @sonamkapoor (red heart emoji)."

Sonam replied with a few red emoji and stated, "Love you so much! My biggest cheerleader." Anand added, "Wowwww. So lovely said!" The couple recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on May 8. They are parents to son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja who was born on August 20, 2022.

At the coronation concert, Sonam introduced the choir performances of The Bahamas Youth Choir, Steve Windwood and Virtual Commonwealth Choir. Beginning with a namaste, her speech at the event stated, "Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one third of the world’s people, one third of the world’s ocean, one quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand this one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard."

Sonam was last seen in the film AK vs AK (2020) in a cameo alongside her father Anil and brother, actor Harsh Varddhan Kapoor. She is awaiting the release of her next film, Blind, produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

