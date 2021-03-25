Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor gifts wife Sunita Kapoor a Mercedes car worth 1 crore on her birthday. See pics
bollywood

Anil Kapoor gifts wife Sunita Kapoor a Mercedes car worth 1 crore on her birthday. See pics

Doting husband Anil Kapoor has reportedly gifted his wife Sunita a brand new Mercedes car on her birthday. Check out the photos here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Anil Kapoor has gifted a new car to Sunita.

Anil Kapoor has got a sweet new gift for his wife, Sunita Kapoor. To celebrate her birthday, Anil got her a brand new Mercedes car.

The paparazzi outside his home got a good look at the new car. It is a deep black Mercedes Benz GLS which currently retails at about 1 crore.

Anil and Sunita's new car.

Earlier in the day, Anil had shared a sweet birthday wish for his wife. Sharing a bunch of pictures with her, he wrote, "To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts. These are just some of the million reasons I love you...You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever ...Happy Birthday...Love You Always." "Love you to eternity and beyond," Sunita commented on the post.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Avinash Tiwary: I was looking forward to a theatrical for The Girl On The Train

Sonam suggests measures to tackle anonymous trolls after Chrissy quits Twitter

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali summoned over Gangubai Kathiawadi

Kriti wishes her father on birthday, shares glimpse of her bright and sunny home

Anil and Sunita's daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor also wrote a special message for her mother. "‘Mother’ is such a simple word, But to me there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way.” KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon.. I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita Happy happy birthday," she wrote.

Anil and Sunita have been married for 36 years. They have three kids together--Sonam, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anil kapoor sunita kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Did you know Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are related?

PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:36 PM IST
bollywood

Sonam Kapoor misses mom Sunita, posts sweetest birthday note for her: 'I miss you, love you lots'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:21 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP