Animal box office collection day 15: Ranbir Kapoor film takes India total to 484 crore, earns 7.5 cr on second Friday

Animal box office collection day 15: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action film was released in theatres on December 1. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Animal has earned an estimated ₹484.34 crore nett in India in 15 days. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. It also features Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. Also read: Animal box office collection day 14

Animal's domestic box office collection

Animal box office collection day 15: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the film.

Animal, which shows a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's character, has been doing very well in India amid backlash over promoting misogyny and toxic masculinity. As per the report, Animal collected roughly ₹7.5 crore nett in all languages on its second Friday in theatres. The film had collected ₹139.26 crore nett in its second week and done a business of ₹337.58 crore nett in all languages in its opening week at the domestic box office.

More about Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's revenge drama released in theatres worldwide on December 1. Alongside Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are seen in lead roles in Animal. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame and revolves around a father and son’s toxic relationship. While Anil plays the emotionally unavailable father, Ranbir plays the role of the traumatised, angry son.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times' Animal movie review read, “The on-screen chemistry between Ranbir and Rashmika is definitely sizzling, but soon, Sandeep gets in his element showing his hero turn into a chauvinist and misogynist with so much ease, and then putting the idea of a toxic marriage on a pedestal. Whether it's him pulling her bra string multiple time and leaving her with bruises only to later calm her down, or him cheating her with another women but she coming back to kiss and caress him - this is taking the Kabir Singh legacy forward and multiplying it many times over.”

