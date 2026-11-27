In 2023, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action-drama Animal emerged as a blockbuster despite facing backlash for its violent and misogynistic tone. His previous film, Kabir Singh, released in 2019, also started a debate on toxic male behavior after becoming a huge success. His next is Spirit, with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, which releases in 2027.

What Vanga said

Sandeep Reddy Vanga wants his films to feel unpredictable for the audience. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How does Sandeep Reddy Vanga manage to surprise his viewers with his films and keep it unpredictable with every new outing? The writer-director was speaking with Faridoon Shahryar on his YouTube channel where he shared, “I don't do it deliberately but I think, how do you hold the attention of the audience? They have been watching films for decades now, so something has to be new and something has to be surprising. There should be a shock value, but I do not plan it all. But it is in my writing process now. Even I get surprised now, as I am on my fourth film.”

About Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Vanga made his directorial debut with the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film was a major success and was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh in 2019, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The Hindi remake also emerged as a commercial success, while sparking considerable debate over its portrayal of masculinity, relationships and violence.

About Animal

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The action-drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, faced criticism for its violence and alleged misogynistic undertones. Celebrities such as Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut openly slammed the film. However, despite the backlash, Animal was a major box-office success, grossing over ₹900 crore worldwide. The film follows the story of Ranvijay Singh, the son of a powerful industrialist, and his troubled relationship with his father, which worsens when he embarks on a path of vengeance and destruction following an assassination attempt on his father. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The action-drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, faced criticism for its violence and alleged misogynistic undertones. Celebrities such as Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut openly slammed the film. However, despite the backlash, Animal was a major box-office success, grossing over ₹900 crore worldwide. The film follows the story of Ranvijay Singh, the son of a powerful industrialist, and his troubled relationship with his father, which worsens when he embarks on a path of vengeance and destruction following an assassination attempt on his father. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The filmmaker is now awaiting the release of Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The film also features Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana and Aishwarya Desai in key roles. Its promotional material hints at a story centred on a disgraced cop. Originally slated for release in March 2027, the film is now scheduled to hit theatres on October 29, 2027.