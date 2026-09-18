Anjali Arora isn't sad about being trolled for playing Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha: ‘Not ashamed of dancing’

Before Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, another film adaptation of the epic, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, is set to release in theatres. Content creator Anjali Arora plays Sita in the film, but her casting has drawn criticism, with some questioning the makers' decision to cast her. At the film's trailer launch on Thursday, Anjali addressed the backlash and urged audiences to watch the film while keeping her personal life aside.

Anjali Arora reacts to criticism around her casting as Sita

Anjali Arora's still as Sita from Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha.

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When asked if being trolled for playing Sita affected her, Anjali said, “No, I didn’t feel sad about it because we are public figures, and we have given the public the right to judge us. So, it is their wish to judge us positively or negatively. Everyone has the authority to like it or not like it. People are trolling me that I used to dance, so how can I play the role of Mata Sita? Everyone dances; which actor doesn’t dance? I love to dance; it is my hobby. I am not ashamed of it.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “We are actors; whatever character is offered to us, we will portray it by giving our 100 per cent. Once it comes out in front of the public, it is their decision the way they want to look at it. I have played the role of Sita Maa, and now, after watching the trailer, did you feel that she is the same Anjali whom we see on social media? My only aim is that when the audience watches the movie, they keep my personal life and personality aside.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “We are actors; whatever character is offered to us, we will portray it by giving our 100 per cent. Once it comes out in front of the public, it is their decision the way they want to look at it. I have played the role of Sita Maa, and now, after watching the trailer, did you feel that she is the same Anjali whom we see on social media? My only aim is that when the audience watches the movie, they keep my personal life and personality aside.” {{/usCountry}}

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Anjali rose to fame with her dance reel on the trending song Kacha Badam. She later participated in Lock Upp and has also featured in several music videos. However, her casting as Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha has sparked criticism online, with some users arguing that her social media persona does not fit their perception of a revered mythological character.

About Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha

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Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is an upcoming mythological film based on the timeless epic Ramayana. Directed by Abhishek Singh, the film stars Dev Sharma as Lord Rama, Anjali Arora as Sita, Rajniesh Duggal as Ravan, Sheel Verma as Lakshman, and Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman.

Produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela under the banner of Mahobiya Films, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is set to release in cinemas across India on September 25 in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi. The film is arriving ahead of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.