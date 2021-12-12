Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain mehendi pics and videos: Groom-to-be lifts her in his arms. Watch

Actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. Several videos from their mehendi ceremony have arrived online.

On Sunday, in a video shared by a paparazzo's account, Ankita can be seen dancing with her would-be husband Vicky. He later lifts her up in his arms. Ankita, Vicky and the rest of their family members and friends in the video are captured wearing pink and white outfits.

In another video, Ankita and Vicky can be seen painting a board together. Ankita writes “All the best Vicky,” on the board with a paintbrush.

Earlier videos and photos of Ankita with Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Nagda were posted on Instagram. In a video, Veena was seen applying mehendi on Ankita's hands. Veena recently did mehendi for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding in Rajasthan as well.

Ankita and Vicky started their wedding celebrations with a puja in November. In the photos shared by Ankita on Instagram, she was clicked wearing a saree while Vicky donned a kurta and both of them wore the mundavalya, which is a Maharashtrian wedding ornament tied horizontally across the foreheads of the bride and the groom. Ankita captioned the pictures, “Sacred #AnVikikahani #preweddingfestivities."

On Saturday, Ankita shared her pre-wedding shoot video on Instagram. In November, several videos and photos from Ankita's bachelorette party were shared on social media. The party was attended by Ankita's close friends and colleagues, including Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode and Aparna Dixit.