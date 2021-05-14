Ankita Lokhande says Sushant is her favourite co-star, reveals she hates lies: 'If you don't like me, be honest'

Actor Ankita Lokhande in an interview said that her favourite co-star is the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita and Sushant dated for six years until 2016. He died of an apparent suicide last year, and the case is being investigated by the CBI.

In an interview, Ankita was asked about what she detests in her partner, and being a possessive friend. She said that she admires honesty, and often lets her emotions get the better of her.

Asked to name her favourite co-star, she told Bollywood Bubble, "I think Sushant, because he has been my co-star." They worked together in the show Pavitra Rishta, before Sushant embarked on a career in films.

On the one thing she would never tolerate in a relationship, Ankita said, "Lies. Whatever you feel, if you don't like me or like me, be honest with me. I am very possessive with my people. I get very affected if somebody lies. And I am Sagittarian, so if you lie to me, I'll investigate and find out."

She said that the one thing she'd want to change about herself is that she needn't be 'emotional all the time'. "You have to keep your heart a little aside and use your brains, which I definitely don't do, so now I will try to use my brains more than my heart."

Also read: Ankita Lokhande tells Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans: ‘You don't know my story, so stop blaming me’

Ankita in a recent Instagram live session slammed the negativity that has been directed at her since Sushant's death. She said that his fans don't have any idea about their shared past and that they broke up because he wanted to focus on his career. She said, Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. "Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hoon? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong)? You don't know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful.”