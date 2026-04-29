Annu Kapoor makes shocking claim about actors losing control during intimate scenes: ‘Actress had to run off’

The filming of intimate scenes has long sparked conversation in the industry, and actor Annu Kapoor has now weighed in with a candid revelation. The actor claimed that there have been occasions when male actors lost control while shooting such sequences and continued even after the director had called cut.

Annu Kapoor on shooting intimate scenes

Annu Kapoor was most recently seen in Jolly LLB3.

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Recently, Annu joined Siddharth Kannan for an episode on his YouTube show where he spoke about shooting intimate scenes on set. During the conversation, he recalled an incident where an actor lost control while filming an intimate scene.

“I have seen actors get aroused during intimate scenes and not stop even when the director says cut. Many take advantage of such situations, but I have never done that… During one such scene, the hero got carried away. Even after ‘cut’ was called, he didn’t stop. The actress had to struggle to get away and run off. She was so shaken that she didn’t step out of her room for two days,” Annu said.

He chose not to name the actors involved, but added that if the actor were to see the interview, she would back his version of events.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also looked back on his experience of working with Priyanka Chopra in 7 Khoon Maaf, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. He revealed that a kissing scene was written into the script, but Priyanka was not comfortable performing it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also looked back on his experience of working with Priyanka Chopra in 7 Khoon Maaf, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. He revealed that a kissing scene was written into the script, but Priyanka was not comfortable performing it. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Annu shared, “Vishal said the scene was written for a reason and couldn’t be removed. Later, his team informed me that she wasn’t comfortable. I didn’t create any issue, but somehow the news spread… I have always handled such scenes professionally. If an actress feels nervous, I simply ask if she’s okay. I don’t ask anything more because that could make her more uncomfortable.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Annu shared, “Vishal said the scene was written for a reason and couldn’t be removed. Later, his team informed me that she wasn’t comfortable. I didn’t create any issue, but somehow the news spread… I have always handled such scenes professionally. If an actress feels nervous, I simply ask if she’s okay. I don’t ask anything more because that could make her more uncomfortable.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Previously, during a conversation on the ANI podcast, the actor recalled the time when Priyanka made a public remark refusing to shoot intimate scenes with him. “It’s obvious to me that Priyanka Chopra would’ve had no objection had I been the hero. Here I am, no personality, no looks, that’s why she had a problem. This made her very upset, I don’t know why,” he said. More about Annu Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Previously, during a conversation on the ANI podcast, the actor recalled the time when Priyanka made a public remark refusing to shoot intimate scenes with him. “It’s obvious to me that Priyanka Chopra would’ve had no objection had I been the hero. Here I am, no personality, no looks, that’s why she had a problem. This made her very upset, I don’t know why,” he said. More about Annu Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Annu Kapoor was part of Jolly LLB3, which was headlined by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The film was released on 19 September last year, and performed well at the box office. It is believed that Annu Kapoor will soon unite with Pankaj Tripathi and Saurabh Shukla for a comedy drama, which will be helmed by Priyadarshan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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