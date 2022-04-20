Annu Kapoor on 10 years of Vicky Donor: The producers just wanted to highlight Ayushmann Khurrana

Vicky Donor was a pathbreaking film by Shoojit Sircar. What remains the talking point even now is the memorable supporting cast, including Dr. Baldev Chaddha is a fertility expert who runs a clinic and a sperm bank in Daryaganj, Delhi, played perfectly by actor Annu Kapoor.

It has been ten years of Vicky Donor and ten years since we got introduced to the character, so how does he look back at these ten years?

“I have always given my best to every project I did but certainly Dr. Baldev Chaddha will remain one of the best I could do or say rather one of the best roles written for me and with equally superb direction,” he recalls.

The film was set that was set against the background of sperm donation and infertility within a Bengali-Punjabi household. Kapoor’s character still remains so popular, his dialogues used by people in daily lives.

“Although my character was dealing with sex-related activity but our sincerity without being vulgar worked in our favor and the audience accepted the passionate Dr. Chaddha as a professional person genuinely looking for a breakthrough,” he says.

On whether he was apprehensive to take on the role given that the subject was taboo, he explains, “Sex may be taboo for the majority not only here in India but also in the western world to some extent but not taboo for me at all, I never had any apprehension.”

As the film clocks 10 years, the actor does look back at the journey with happiness but he does have one complaint.

“During the making, it was quite good and healthy but I certainly felt let down by the producers for not giving me any space or promotion during the release. They just wanted to highlight and promote the hero and certainly not Annu Kapoor and believe me I have always faced this kind of partiality for a long time whether it is a movie or television show or radio show. Perhaps they don’t like ugly faces like Annu Kapoor,” he laments.

